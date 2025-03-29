ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

This has been a compelling first-weekend series at the start of the 2025 Major League Baseball season. Two teams expected to contend for division championships and playoff berths — legitimate World Series hopefuls — have exchanged wins in two tight, well-pitched ballgames. Both the New York Mets and Houston Astros are part of intensely competitive divisions in which three teams could easily prevail.

The Mets are expected to battle the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies in a cutthroat NL East Division. The Astros are expected to fight the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers in the AL West Division. Both teams are likely to deal with two persistent competitors all season long.

What adds to the intrigue of this first series in 2025 is that both New York and Houston struggled early in the 2024 season. Both teams were in very difficult situations in the middle of May last year before they figured things out, got on a roll, and made the playoffs. One has to wonder if these teams will be able to get off to a strong start this year and give themselves a smoother ride over the course of 162 games.

Mets-Astros Projected Starters

Griffin Canning vs. Spencer Arrighetti

Griffin Canning (0-0) was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels. He will now have a much better team and batting order at his back. He was stuck in Anaheim. Now he gets a chance to pitch for a World Series contender. This is a huge career opportunity for Canning, but with the opportunity comes a lot of pressure. He steps into the fire against the proven Astros, a team he knows well from having pitched in the American League West. What a proving-ground moment for the Mets' new starter.

Spencer Arrighetti (0-0) was one of the big heroes of the 2024 Astros. Their starting rotation was shredded by injuries. Arrighetti, a young pitcher, was thrown into the deep end of the pool and asked to learn on the job while eating innings for the pitching staff. He did well, keeping the Astros afloat while the team labored through the early part of the season. Armed with more experience after learning a lot of lessons on the fly in 2024, Arrighetti should be able to give Houston the dependability and consistency this team will need in the AL West race with the Rangers and Mariners.

How to Watch Mets vs Astros

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT

TV: Fox

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets' pitching has been up to the task so far in Houston. The Astros no longer have Alex Bregman in their lineup. Their stars are getting older. Last season's team had an offense which fell completely flat in the playoffs against the Detroit Tigers. There is a very real sense the Astros are fading in terms of overall relevance. The Mets, with Juan Soto now on the roster, have more weapons than the Astros do. Griffin Canning knows how to pitch against Houston and now has more weapons helping him compared to his days with the Angels.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astros' bats have been held down in two games. They are due for a breakout against a mediocre pitcher, Griffin Canning. The Astros know how to attack him, having seen him often with the Angels in past seasons. Houston pitching has been very good in the first two games against the Mets. Juan Soto has been held in check. Houston pitchers know the game plan they need to execute against the Mets. New York's batting order has a great top four, but the bottom five is unproven and has to earn respect. It hasn't done so yet.

Final Mets-Astros Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Houston, but we have no strong play or recommendation here. It's just too early.

