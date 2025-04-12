ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an AL East battle on Saturday as the Toronto Blue Jays face the Baltimore Orioles. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Orioles prediction and pick.

The Blue Jays come into the game at 8-6 on the year, which places them tied for first in the AL East. They recently just took three of four from the Red Sox. Meanwhile, the Orioles are just 5-8 on the year and just lost two of three to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Blue Jays and Orioles play in game one of the series on Friday.

Blue Jays-Orioles Projected Starters

Bowden Francis vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Bowden Francis (1-1) with a 3.18 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed two runs on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts through 5.1 innings.

Away Splits: (0-1) 3.38 ERA

Tomoyuki Sugano (1-1) with a 2.89 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed one run on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts through 5.1 innings.

Here are the Blue Jays-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Orioles Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: +108

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Orioles

Time: 4:05 PM ET/ 1:05 PM PT

TV: SN1/MASN

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays have been led by George Springer this year. He is hitting .429 with a .479 on-base percentage. Springer has three doubles, a triple, and two home runs. Further, he has ten RBIs, two stolen bases, and six runs scored. Also having a solid year is Andres Gimenez has also been solid this year. He is hitting .224 but with a .339 OBP. Giminez has two doubles, three home runs, eight RBIs, and 11 runs scored.

Also driving in runs is Bo Bichette. Bichette has eight RBIs on the year while hitting .288 with a .348 OBP. Bichette has four doubles and five runs scored as well. Meanwhile, Vladimir Guerrero Jr is hitting .278 this year with a .355 OBP. He has three doubles, five RBIs, and five runs scored.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cedric Mullins has been great for the Orioles this year. He is hitting .286 with a .400 OBP. Mullins has three doubles, three home runs, 14 RBIs, two stolen bases, and eight runs scored. Meanwhile, Tyler O'Neill has been solid as well. He is hitting .316 with a .386 OBP. He has three doubles, a triple, a home run, seven RBIs, and six runs scored. Further, Adley Rutschman is having a solid year. He is hitting .267 with a .365 OBP. Rutschman has two home runs, four RBIs, and eight runs scored.

Also having a solid season is Jordan Westburg. Westburg is hitting .256 with a .333 OBP. He has three home runs, four RBIs and seven runs scored this year. Scoring runs is something Ryan Mountcastle has done well this year. He has scored six times this year while hitting .268. He also has a .302 OBP, while having two doubles, and three RBIs.

Final Blue Jays-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The Orioles have scored better this year. They have scored 55 runs in 13 games heading into the series. The Blue Jays have scored 52 runs in 14 games heading into the series. Take the Orioles in this one.

Final Blue Jays-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles ML (-126)