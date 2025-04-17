ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is game one in the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the St. Louis Blues face the Winnipeg Jets. It is time to continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Blues-Jets Game 1 prediction and pick.

The Blues finished the regular season at 44-30-8, which placed them fifth in the Central Division and secured the Blues the second wild-card spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They used an end-of-season 12-game winning streak to move into playoff position. They would then lose three straight, but secured a playoff spot in their final game, defeating the Utah Hockey Club 6-1.

Meanwhile, the Jets would finish the year 56-22-4, which was good for first in the Central Division. The Jets were also to top team in the NHL, securing the Presidents' Trophy. Still, the winner of the President's Trophy has not won the Stanley Cup since 2012-13 when the Chicago Blackhawks accomplished that feat.

During the regular season, the Jets took three of the four matchups with the Blues. One game was decided in a shootout, with the Jets coming away with a 4-3 win. The Jets also defeated the Blues on April 7th, snapping the Blues' 12-game winning streak.

Here are the Blues-Jets Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Blues-Jets Odds

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +146

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 5.5 (+120)

Under: 5.5 (-148)

How To Watch Blues vs. Jets Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT

TV: TNT/truTV/MAX

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Blues Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Blues are led by Robert Thomas, who is working through an injury, on the top line this year. He leads the team in assists and points, coming in with 21 goals and 60 assists this year. He is joined on the top line by Pavel Buchnevich and Jake Neighbours. Buchnevich comes into the game with 20 goals and 37 assists this year, placing fourth on the team in points. Meanwhile, Neighbours is sixth on the team in points this year, coming in with 22 goals and 24 assists.

The Blues' second line is led by Jordan Kyrou, who leads the team in goals this year. He comes into the game with 36 goals and 34 assists, while having seven goals and ten assists on the power play. He is joined on the second line by Brayden Schenn. Schenn is fifth on the team in points this year, coming in with 18 goals and 32 assists.

Jordan Binnington is expected to be in the goal for the Blues in this one. He is 28-22-5 on the year with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. Binnington is 3-1-1 in his last five starts, giving up three or fewer goals in three of the five. Further, he has given up one or fewer goals in five of his last eight starts.

Why the Jets Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets have been led by the combination of Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele on the top line. Connor leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year, coming into the game with 41 goals and 56 assists, good for 97 total points. Connor also has nine goals and 19 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Scheifele is second on the team in points. He comes into the game with 39 goals and 48 assists this year. Scheifele has 11 goals and 14 assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Alex Iafallo. Iafallo has 15 goals and 16 assists so far this year.

With Nikolaj Ehlers potentially still out of the lineup, Cole Perfettie leads the second line for the Jets. Perfetti comes in with 18 goals and 32 assists on the year. Meanwhile, the Jets get offensive production from the blue line. Josh Morrissey is fourth on the team in points this year, coming in with 14 goals and 48 assists this year. Neal Pionk comes in with 10 goals and 29 assists from the blue line as well.

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to be in the goal for the Jets in this one. He is 47-12-3 on the year with a 2.01 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. That places him first in the NHL in wins and goals-against average while sitting second in save percentage. He is 4-1-0 in his last five games, allowing one or fewer goals in three of the last five games.

Final Blues-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Jets come in as favorites in terms of odds in game one of this Stanley Cup Playoffs series. A major reason is Connor Hellebucyk. Since the start of March, he is 11-5-1 with a goal against average under 2.00. Further, he has allowed one or fewer goals in ten of the last 17 games, including allowing just one goal to the Blues last time they faced. While Jordan Binnington has played well this year, it will not be enough on the road in this one.

Final Blues-Jets Prediction & Pick: Jets ML (-178)