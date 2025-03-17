ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Central Division battle as the St. Louis Blues face the Nashville Predators. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blues-Predators prediction and pick.

The St. Louis Blues come into the game at 33-28-7 on the year, which places them in fifth in the Central Division. That places them in a tie with the Canucks for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. In their last game, the Blues faced the Anaheim Ducks. Brayden Schenn scored first to give the Blues the lead. Less than a minute later, Pavel Buchnevich scored to make it 2-0. In the second period, Dylan Holloway struck first before the Ducks struck for their first goal of the game. Still, the Blues would add two more in the period. They would allow one more in the third, but score twice on the way to a 7-2 win.

Meanwhile, the Predators are 25-33-8 on the year, which places them in seventh in the Central Division. In their last game, they faced the Los Angeles Kings. It would be a scoreless first three periods of the game, leading to the two teams going into overtime at a 0-0 tie. Darcy Kuemper would stop 24 shots in the game, while Justus Annunen would stop 20. Still, Annunen would allow the 21st shot he faced to go in, as Quinton Byfield would score the game-winner, and the Kings won the game 1-0.

Here are the Blues-Predators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blues-Predators Odds

St. Louis Blues: -1.5 (+210)

Moneyline: -115

Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-265)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 5.5 (-115)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Blues vs Predators

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Blues Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blues have been led by Jordan Kyrou, who leads the team in goals this year while sitting second on the team in points and playing from the second line. He comes into the game with 27 goals and 29 assists, while having six goals and nine asssits on the power play. He is joined by Dylan Holloway on the second line. Holloway is third on the team in points this year, coming in with 22 goals and 29 assists this year.

The Blues are led by Robert Thomas on the top line this year. He leads the team in both assists and is second in points, coming in with 17 goals and 38 assists this year. He is joined on the top line by Jake Neighbours and Pavel Buchnevich. Neighbours comes in with 18 goals and 18 assists this year while having six goals and five assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Buchnevich comes in with 14 goals and 33 assists this year.

Jordan Binnington is expected to be in goal for the Blues in this one. He is 21-21-4 on the year with a 2.81 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage. Since the 4 Nations break he is 6-2, with five games allowing two or fewer goals. Last time out, he stopped 23 of 25 shots in a winning effort.

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Predators are led by Filip Forsberg from the top line this year. He leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year, coming into the game with 25 goals, 24 assists, and 59 total points. He is joined on the top line by Ryan O'Reilly and Steven Stamkos. O'Reilly is fourth on the team in points, coming in with 16 goals and 26 assists. Stamkos is this on the team in points this year, coming into the game with 22 goals and 20 assists.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Marchessault is second on the team in points and currently playing on the second line. He comes into the game with 19 goals and 29 assists this year. He is joined by newcomer Michael Bunting. Bunting has not registered a point in his two games in Nashville. He does have 14 goals and 15 assists on the season.

Juuse Saros is expected to be in goal for the Nashville Predators. He is 16-26-6 on the year with a 2.92 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. He is 3-2-0 in the last five games. While his goals-against average is at 3.23 in the last five, much of that is due to allowing six goals in a game with the Islanders. In the other four games, he has not allowed more than three goals in the game.

Final Blues-Predators Prediction & Pick

The Blues come in a slight favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. The Blues have been scoring 2.91 goals per game this year, but in the last ten games, that is at 4.2 goals per game. Meanwhile, they are 17th in the NHL in goals against. The Predators are scoring just 2.58 goals per game this year while sitting 25th in the NHL in goals against per game. Take the Blues in this one.

Final Blues-Predators Prediction & Pick: Blues ML (-115)