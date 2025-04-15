ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Atlanta Braves are north of the border to take on the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Blue Jays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Braves-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Kevin Gausman

Spencer Schwellenbach (1-0) with a 0.45 ERA, 0.65 WHIP, 20.0 innings pitched, 3 walks, 19 strikeouts, .149 oBA

Last Start: vs. Philadelphia Phillies: No Decision, 6.0 innings pitched, 7 hits, 1 run, 2 walk, 5 strikeouts

Away Splits: 1 start, 6.0 innings pitched, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts

Kevin Gausman (1-1) with a 2.33 ERA, 0.62 WHIP, 19.1 innings pitched, 3 walks, 14 strikeouts, .143 oBA

Last Start: at Boston Red Sox: No Decision, 8.0 innings pitched, 4 hits, 1 run (0 earned), 0 walks, 10 strikeouts

Home Splits: 1 start, 6.0 innings pitched, 3 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Blue Jays Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -126

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 8 (+100)

Under: 8 (-122)

How to Watch Braves vs. Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, SportsNet One

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

Atlanta was able to score eight runs in the first game of this series. They finished with just six hits, but three of them were home runs. Two of those long balls came off the bat of Austin Riley. Atlanta struck out just four times at the plate in the game, so they put a lot of pressure on the defense. The Braves are starting to hit the ball a lot better, and they need to keep that going here. If Atlanta can have a good game at the plate, they will be able to cover the spread on the road.

Spencer Schwellenbach has been lights out this season. He is forcing a lot of hitters to chase out of the zone, he is creating weak contact, and he is not walking anybody. Along with that, the right-hander is in the 85th percentile in ground ball rate. When he allows contact, there is a very good chance it will be on the ground, which helps him keep the ball in the yard. If he continues to pitch the way he is, the Braves will be in a good position to win the game.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kevin Gausman can easily match Schwellenbach on the mound. Gausman is coming off a 10-strikeout performance, so he carries some momentum into this game. Along with that, the right-hander has allowed just nine total hits in 19.1 innings pitched. He has an extremely high chase rate, which helps him generate weaker contact. If the Blue Jays can get a good start out of Gausman, they will win this game at home.

Despite the first game of the series, the Braves are still an offense that is capable of being shut down. They are batting just .225 this season and their team OPS is in the bottom-half of the MLB. Atlanta has been losing a lot of games and it is because of their inconsistency at the plate. If the Braves have one of their bad games hitting wise, the Blue Jays will be able to take advantage of that. With Gausman on the mound, that is even more true. If Atlanta struggles to hit, the Blue Jays will win.

Final Braves-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

I am fully expecting a low scoring game. With that in mind, I will take the Braves to win this game on the road. Schwellenbach has just been to good for me to bet against him.

Final Braves-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Braves ML (-126)