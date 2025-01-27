ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Milwaukee Bucks are on the road to take on the Utah Jazz Monday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Jazz prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Bucks-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Jazz Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -9 (-110)

Moneyline: -400

Utah Jazz: +9 (-110)

Moneyline: +315

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Jazz

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, KJZZ-TV

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bucks are coming off a loss, but they have won eight of their last 10 games. In those 10 games, Milwaukee is scoring 121.1 points per game on 50.6 percent shooting from the floor. Along with that, the Bucks are shooting 41.2 percent from three, and they are taking 25.2 free throws per game. Milwaukee has been clicking on offense, and that should continue Monday night. With a healthy lineup, the Bucks should not have any problem putting up points against Utah.

Milwaukee has played the Jazz once this season. It was very early in the season, but the Bucks did score 123 points. They got 31 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, and 34 points out of Damian Lillard in the win. As a team, the Bucks shot 51.2 percent from the field while draining 15 threes. The Bucks should have a similar offensive game Monday night on the road. If they do, they are going to cover this spread pretty easily.

Utah is in last place in the Western Conference, and they have lost five games in a row. In those five games, the Jazz have been very bad on the defensive end of the court. They are allowing 124.8 points per games, and their opponents are hitting 48.2 percent of their shots. Three of those losses came against bad teams in the New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets, so Utah is really struggling. With their inability to defend right now, the Bucks should not have any problem scoring Monday night.

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bucks could be without their star player Monday night, which is big. Giannis is dealing with a knee injury, and that could hinder his performance in the game if he is playing. Now, Giannis is trending towards playing, but the hurt knee is something to keep an eye on. Additionally, the Bucks could be without Khris Middleton, and their best three-point shooter in AJ Green. Bobby Portis has already been ruled out due to personal reasons, as well. With all these injuries, the Jazz have a little bit of a chance to keep this game within 10 points Monday night.

Utah needs Walker Kessler active in this game. He is their biggest paint presence, and he averages a double-double. Kessler is questionable, but if he plays, it will be a huge boost for the Jazz. John Collins is also questionable for the game, and he scores the third-most points on the team. Along with Kessler and Collins, the Jazz need Lauri Markannen and Collin Sexton to score at or above their season average. These are the two top scorers on the team, and they will have to be at their best if the Jazz want to keep up with the Bucks. If Markannen and Sexton play well, the Jazz could cover the spread.

Final Bucks-Jazz Prediction & Pick

The Bucks are the better team, and this game should not be very close. I will take Milwaukee to cover the spread.

Final Bucks-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Bucks -9 (-110)