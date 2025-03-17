ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Warriors prediction and pick.

Tuesday's matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors promises to be a thrilling contest. The Warriors, riding a seven-game home winning streak, face a Bucks team seeking to end a five-year losing skid at Chase Center. Giannis Antetokounmpo's dominant play will be countered by Stephen Curry's sharp shooting. The Bucks' recent inconsistency could be a challenge, while the Warriors' momentum, led by Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, makes them favorites. Expect a high-scoring affair with both teams pushing for playoff positioning

Here are the Bucks-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Warriors Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: +3.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +126

Golden State Warriors: -3.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -148

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Warriors

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBA League Pass

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Bucks have a strong chance of winning or covering the spread against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. One key factor is Giannis Antetokounmpo's dominant play, which has been a consistent force for the Bucks. In their recent victory over the Indiana Pacers, Giannis showcased his versatility with 34 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists before fouling out. Additionally, the Bucks have shown resilience in bouncing back from a three-game skid, winning two consecutive games. Damian Lillard's addition has also bolstered their lineup, providing a significant boost with his all-around skills, as seen in his 25 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists against the Pacers. This balanced attack could challenge the Warriors' defense, especially if they can maintain their high shooting percentage, as they did against Indiana with 54.4% from the field.

Despite the Warriors' impressive recent form, including a seven-game home winning streak and their improved performance since acquiring Jimmy Butler, they still have areas of vulnerability. The Warriors have struggled with maintaining focus and closing out games, sometimes getting distracted by creating highlight moments rather than securing wins. This could be exploited by the Bucks, who have shown they can withstand late-game pressure, as demonstrated by their close win over the Pacers. Furthermore, the Warriors' reliance on Stephen Curry's shooting means that if he has an off night, their offense might struggle. Given these factors, the Bucks have a good opportunity to either win outright or cover the spread, especially if they can contain Curry and capitalize on any lapses in the Warriors' focus.

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden State Warriors are well-positioned to win or cover the spread against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday due to their impressive home form, having won seven consecutive games at Chase Center. This streak highlights their ability to perform under pressure and maintain focus in front of their home crowd. Additionally, the Warriors have a potent offense, averaging 113.6 points per game, and they excel in three-point shooting, making 15.3 three-pointers per contest, which ranks them fourth in the league. This shooting prowess, combined with Stephen Curry's leadership, could overwhelm the Bucks' defense, especially if Curry has a strong night.

The Warriors also have a balanced lineup with contributors like Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler, who provide defensive solidity and versatility. Green's ability to control the tempo and Butler's scoring and rebounding capabilities will be crucial in countering the Bucks' dominant force, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Furthermore, the Warriors have shown improvement in their defensive performance, allowing just 108.3 points per game over their last ten matches. If they can maintain this defensive intensity and limit the Bucks' scoring opportunities, they should be able to control the game's pace and secure a win or cover the spread. The Warriors' home advantage and recent form make them a strong bet to succeed against the Bucks.

Final Bucks-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The Golden State Warriors will win and cover the spread against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Warriors' strong home form and potent offense, led by Stephen Curry, will challenge the Bucks' defense. Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's dominance, the Warriors' balanced lineup and improved defense will limit his impact. With their recent momentum and home advantage, the Warriors are poised to secure a victory. The Bucks' inconsistency on the road and the Warriors' ability to close out games effectively will be key factors in this matchup, favoring Golden State to both win and cover the spread.

Final Bucks-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors -3.5 (-106), Over 233.5 (-110)