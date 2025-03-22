ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with our final betting prediction and pick for Saturday's slate of NBA action as we head to the West Coast for this first meeting between cross-conference foes. The Chicago Bulls (30-40) will take on the Los Angeles Lakers (43-26) as both teams look to continue winning towards the end of the Regular Season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Chicago Bulls are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference and holding onto a play-in spot by a thread. They most recently took down the Sacramento Kings 128-116 on the road, advancing to six wins over their last eight games. They'll look for another upset as they face the Lakers for the first time this year.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently occupying the four-spot in the Western Conference, most recently dropping 118-89 to the Milwaukee Bucks. The loss broke a three-game winning streak as they were without Luka Doncic and LeBron James, but they should have some unlikely stars making contributions once again during this one.

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Chicago Bulls were able to spoil Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan's nights with a dominant win on Sacramento's home floor. Coby White had another stellar night with a game-high 35 points while shooting an efficient 10/18 from the field and 2/5 from three. It marked his eleventh-straight game with at least 20 points and he's clearly becoming this teams most reliable scorer with his combination of driving to the hoop and shooting the ball from deep. Josh Giddey was out during their most recent game and he'll be questionable to return for this one, but White is more than capable of carrying the scoring load for this team.

What was even more impressive is that the Bulls managed to come back from a 19-point deficit to eventually win and control the end of the game. They've had a number of similar performances throughout the season and if they're fully healthy come play-in time, this is a team no opponent will want to face with a trip to the Playoffs on the line. White's been their leading scorer for their last five consecutive games and he's in for another big performance in this one if he can exploit the gaps in the Lakers' defense.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Lakers weren't necessarily competitive against the Milwaukee Bucks during their last loss, but it was officially a breakout performance from Bronny James as they've been waiting for all season. James totaled a team-high 17 points along with Dalton Knecht while grabbing three rebounds and dishing five assists. He also more than held his own on the defensive end of the floor and the performance came as a surprise to many analysts, despite what Stephen A. Smith may claim after the fact.

The Lakers have been dealing with a plethora of injuries at the wrong time, but this recent break should have them ready as LeBron James, Jared Vanderbilt, and Austin Reaves should all be returning for this game. Luka Doncic also sat due to rest and he's likely to return to action sooner rather than later, immediately giving this team an advantage over the Bulls.

Final Bulls-Lakers Prediction & Pick

This will be an interesting first meeting between these teams as we're waiting for the Lakers' stars to return from injury. If they're able to make the start during this game, the Lakers should be the favorite to win as they're simply the more productive team on paper.

The Bulls, however, could stand to see success if Coby White is able to have another big performance. The Lakers play much better defense compared to the Kings, so he may have a harder time penetrating the lane and scoring the ball.

For our final prediction here, we'll roll with the Chicago Bulls to cover the spread while the Lakers pick up the win in a surprisingly close game.

Final Bulls-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls +9.5 (-110)