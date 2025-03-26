ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Sweet 16 kicks off as BYU faces Alabama. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a BYU-Alabama prediction and pick.

BYU is 26-9 on the year, which was third in the Big 12 this year. They would earn a six-seed in the NCAA Tournament. In their first game, BYU faced 11-seed VCU. It was a tight game early, but BYU would pull away, winning the game 80-71. Then, BYU would face 3-seed Wisconsin in the second round. While it would be a close game late, BYU controlled the game overall. They led from start to finish and would lead by 11 at the end of the first half. Wisconsin came back to make it a two-point game, but BYU would hold on at the end, winning the game 91-89.

Meanwhile, Alabama was 27-8 on the year, and third in the SEC. This would earn them a two-seed in the NCAA tournament. In the first round, they would face Robert Morris. Alabama would have a struggle with Robert Morris, with Robert Morris taking the lead with under eight minutes to go in the second half. Still, Alabama would close out the game, winning 90-81. Alabama would face seven-seed Saint Mary's in the second round. Alabama had an easier time with Saint Mary's. They led by 13 at the end of the first half and would go on to win the game 80-66.

Here are the BYU-Alabama College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2025 March Madness Tournament Odds: BYU-Alabama Odds

BYU: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +176

Alabama: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -215

Over: 175.5 (-110)

Under: 175.5 (-110)

How to Watch BYU vs. Alabama

Time: 7:09 PM ET/ 4:09 PM PT

TV: CBS

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why BYU Will Cover The Spread/Win

BYU is ranked 24th in KenPom's current rankings. They are ninth in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 71st in adjusted defensive efficiency. BYU has been great on offense this year. They are 21st in the nation in points per game while sitting seventh in shooting efficiency. Further, they have been great from behind the arc. They are 18th in three-point attempts per game, seventh in made attempts, and 28th in three-point shooting percentage.

Richie Saunders leads the way for BYU. He comes in with 16.3 points per game while adding 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Saunders is joined in the frontcourt by Keba Keita, who leads the team in rebounding. He comes in with 7.9 rebounds per game while scoring 7.3 points and having 1.2 blocks per game.

Meanwhile, Egor Demin leads the team in assists. He comes in with 5.4 assists per game while adding 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Trevin Knell. Knell is scoring 9.1 points per game while adding 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game this year.

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alabama is ranked sixth in KenPom's current rankings. They are fourth in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 29th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Alabama has been great on offense this year. They are first in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 12th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are 16th in the nation in three-point attempts made per game while also sitting seventh in free throws made per game this year. Finally, Alabama leads the nation in rebounds per game this year.

Alabama is led by Mark Sears, who leads the team in both scoring and assists this year. He comes in with 18.6 points per game while adding five assists per game this year. Further, he has three rebounds and 0.8 steals per game. Meanwhile, Aden Holloway comes in with 11.3 points per game this year, while adding 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Grant Nelson leads the team in rebounding this year. Nelson comes into the game with 7.5 rebounds per game, while he adds 11.7 points per game, with 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. Further, Clifford Omoruyi has been solid in the frontcourt. He comes into the game with 7.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game this year.

Final BYU-Alabama Prediction & Pick

Both teams have been solid on the offensive end of the court this year. Still, there are a few key factors on the defensive end of the court that will determine this game. First, both teams have shot well from three this year. BYU is 248th in the nation against the three, while Alabama is 22nd in the nation against the three. Second, both teams play with a high pace and look for efficient shots. BYU is 133rd in opponent shooting efficiency while Alabama is 43rd. This should be a tight game between two teams that are both solid on the glass and shooting, but the Alabama defense will be the difference.

Final BYU-Alabama Prediction & Pick: Alabama -5.5 (-110)