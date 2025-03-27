ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two teams fighting for playoff spots face off as the Vancouver Canucks face the Columbus Blue Jackets. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canucks-Blue Jackets prediction and pick.

The Canucks come into the game at 34-26-12, which places them in fourth in the Pacific Divison. It has been a disappointing season as the Canucks are also currently outside a playoff spot. In their last game, they faced the New York Islanders. After a scoreless first period, Kiefer Sherwood would give the Canucks the lead. Still, the Islanders would strike for two goals in the period to take the lead. The Canucks would get goals from Aatu Raty and Derek Forbort in the period to take the lead. In the third, they would add two more goals as they won the game 5-2.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are 32-29-9 on the year, good for sixth in the Metropolitan Division, and two points outside a playoff spot. In their last game, they faced the New York Islanders. The Islanders struck twice in the first period to take the 2-0 lead. In the second period, Adam Fantilli scored. Then, Sean Monahan, who recently returned from injury, set up Boone Jenner to tie the game. The Islanders would score again to make it 3-2. In the third period, Kirill Marchenko tied the game and forced overtime. The game would then go to a shootout, where the Blue Jackets would take the victory.

Here are the Canucks-Blue Jackets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canucks-Blue Jackets Odds

Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-280)

Moneyline: -110

Columbus Blue Jackets: -1.5 (+220)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Canucks vs Blue Jackets

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Canucks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The team leader in points this year comes from the blue line. Quinn Hughes leads the team in both points and assists this year, having 16 goals and 52 assists, good for 68 total points. Further, Conor Garland has been solid from the second line this year. He comes into the game fourth on the team in points, sitting with 18 goals and 25 assists this year,

With Elias Pettersson still out of the lineup, the top line for the Canucks is led by Brock Boeser. Boeser is third on the team in points and leads the team in goals. He comes into the game with 23 goals and 21 assists on the year, good for 44 total points. He is joined on the top line by Jake DeBrusk and Pius Suter. DeBrusk is fifth on the team in points, coming into the game with 23 goals and 19 assists. Meanwhile, Suter is sixth on the team in points, coming in with 21 goals and 17 assists.

Thatcher Demko is expected to be in goal for the Canucks in this one. He is 8-6-3 on the year with a 2.82 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. Demko has won five straight starts, dating back to the start of February. Last time out, he allowed just two goals and 28 shots in a win.

Why the Blue Jackets Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Blue Jackets leader in points this year also comes from the blue line. Zach Werenski leads the team in assists as well, coming in with 49 assists, while he has scored 20 goals, good for 69 total points. Meanwhile, the second line is home to Kent Johnson. Johnson is third on the team in points this year, coming in with 22 goals and 24 assists on the year.

The Blue Jackets top line is led by Kirill Marchenko. Marchenko is second on the team in points and leads the team in goals, coming in with 26 goals and 37 assists this year, good for 63 total points. He is joined on the line by Sean Monahan and Dmitri Voronkov. Monahan comes in with 14 goals and 29 assists in his 42 games this year. Meanwhile, Voronkov is sixth on the team in points, coming in with 20 goals and 22 assists this year.

Elvis Merzlikins is expected to be in goal for the Blue Jackets in this one. He is 23-19-5 on the year with a 3.03 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. He is just 1-3-1 in his last five starts but has given up three or fewer goals in three of them, including allowing just one goal in an overtime loss.

Final Canucks-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

The odds in this NHL game suggest a tight matchup. Thatcher Demko has been solid in the net when he has been healthy. Still, the Canucks are 20th in the NHL in goals against, but fourth on the penalty kill. The Blues Jackets have struggled on defense as well. They are 27th in the NHL in goals against per game this year. Further, the Blue Jackets have just one win in their last seven games. Take the Canucks here.

Final Canucks-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick: Canucks ML (-110)