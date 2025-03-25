ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Islanders continue their long homestand as they host the Vancouver Canucks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Canucks-Islanders prediction and pick.

The Canucks come into the game sitting at 33-26-12 on the year, placing them in fourth in the Pacific Division, and three points outside of a playoff spot. In their last game, the Canucks faced the Devils. Pius Suter scored the first goal of the game for the Canucks, but the Devils would tie the game in the second period. In the third period, the Devils would take the lead on two different occasions, but the Canucks would tie it each time. This led to a shootout, where the Canucks would get the win. In the process, Thatcher Demko returned from injury for the Canucks to be credited with the win in goal.

Meanwhile, the Islanders are 32-28-10 on the year, which places them in fourth in the Metropolitan Division. They are also a point out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. In their last game, the Islanders faced the Blue Jackets. Pierre Engvall and Kyle Palmieri scored in the first period to give the Islanders the lead. The Blue Jackets would tie it in the second period, but the Islanders would take the lead on an Anders Lee goal. In the third period, the Blue Jackets would tie the game, forcing overtime and then a shootout. There, the Blue Jackets would come away with the win.

Here are the Canucks-Islanders NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canucks-Islanders Odds

Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-240)

Moneyline: +106

New York Islanders: -1.5 (+190)

Moneyline: -128

Over: 5.5 (+104)

Under: 5.5 (-128)

How To Watch Canucks vs Islanders

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

With Elias Pettersson still out of the lineup, the top line for the Canucks is led by Brock Boeser. Boeser is third on the team in points and leads the team in goals. He comes into the game with 23 goals and 21 assists on the year, good for 44 total points. He is joined on the top line by Jake DeBrusk and Pius Suter. DeBrusk is fifth on the team in points, coming into the game with 23 goals and 18 assists. Meanwhile, Suter is sixth on the team in points, coming in with 22 goals and 14 assists.

The team leader in points this year comes from the blue line. Quinn Hughes leads the team in both points and assists this year, having 16 goals and 52 assists, good for 68 total points. Further, Conor Garland has been solid from the second line this year. He comes into the game fourth on the team in points, sitting with 17 goals and 24 assists this year,

Kevin Lankinen is expected to be in goal for the Canucks. He is 24-14-8 on the year with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. He is 2-2-1 in the last five games. Further, he has two games allowing just two goals and save percentages over .905.

Why the Islanders Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Islanders' top line is led by the combination of Kyle Palmieri and Bo Horvat. Palmieri is third on the team in points this year, coming into the game with 22 goals and 23 assists this year. Meanwhile, Horvat is first on the team in points this year, coming in with 24 goals and 25 assists. The line is rounded out by Simon Holmstrom. Holmstrom comes into the game with 17 goals and 21 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Anders Lee leads the team in goals and is second on the team in points this year, playing on the second line. He comes into the game with 26 goals and 22 assists on the year. He is joined on the line by Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Pageau has 12 goals and 24 assists this year.

Ilay Sorokin is expected to be in goal for the Islanders in this game. He is 27-20-6 on the year with a .907 save percentage and a 2.72 goals-against average. He is 3-0-2 in his last five games, allowing three or fewer goals in all five games, and two or fewer in three of the five games. Further, he has been above .900 in save percentage in eight straight games.

Final Canucks-Islanders Prediction & Pick

The Islanders come into this NHL game as favorites in terms of odds. They have won five of their last ten games and have scored 2.73 goals per game this year. Further, they are tied for 16th in the NHL in goals-against per game. Meanwhile, the Canucks have also won five of their last ten games. They score 2.79 goals per game but are 20th in the NHL in goals against. Still, they are 15th in the NHL on the power play and fifth on the penalty kill. The Islanders are bottom three in the NHL in both. Take the Canucks here.

Final Canucks-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Canucks ML (+106)