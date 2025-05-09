ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The series is tied at one game each as the Washington Capitals face the Carolina Hurricanes. It's time to continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Capitals-Hurricanes Game 3 prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, the Capitals had the lead, but Carolina would tie the game. In overtime, Jaccob Slavin scored to give the Hurricanes the overtime victory. Then, in game two, it was scoreless in the first period for the second straight game. In the second period, Connor McMichael scored to make it 1-0. Then, in the second period, John Carlson would score on the power play to make it 2-0. Shayne Gostisbehere would score on the power play to make it 2-1. Still, Tom Wilson would add an empty net goal to give the Capitals the 3-1 victory.

Here are the Capitals-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Capitals-Hurricanes Game 3 Odds

Washington Capitals: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +155

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -188

Over: 5.5 (-108)

Under: 5.5 (-112)

How To Watch Capitals vs. Hurricanes Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Capitals Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Capitals is led by Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin was the team leader in goals this year, finishing the year with 44 goals and 29 assists. He has four goals and an assist in the playoffs. Dylan Strome joins Ovechkin on the top line. Strome led the team in assists and points, finishing the regular season with 29 goals and 53 assists. Strome has two goals and eight assists in the playoffs, leading the team with ten playoff points. The line is rounded out by Aliaksei Protas, who has a goal and an assist in the playoffs.

The second line is led by Pierre-Luc Dubois and Connor McMichael. Dubois was fourth on the team in points this year, finishing with 20 goals and 46 assists this year. Dubois has two assists in the playoffs. McMichael finished the regular season with 26 goals and 31 assists. McMichael has four goals and two assists in the playoffs. The line is rounded out by Tom Wilson. Wilson finished the regular season with 33 goals and 32 assists, plus now has three goals and four assists in the playoffs.

Logan Thompson is expected to be in the goal for the Capitals in this one. He was 31-6-6 this past year with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He has a .939 save percentage and a 2.01 goals-against average in the playoffs. Thompson stopped 27 of 28 shots last time out.

Why the Hurricanes Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Hurricanes is led by Sebastian Aho. Aho led the team in points and assists this year. Aho finished the regular season with 29 goals and 45 assists, good for 74 total points. He has three goals and six assists in the playoffs. Jackson Blake and Andrei Svechnikov join Aho on the top line. Blake had just 17 goals and 17 assists this year, but has a goal and three assists in the playoffs. Svechnikov finished the regular season with 20 goals and 28 assists this year, sitting third on the team in points. Svechnikov also has five goals and an assist in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Seth Jarvis leads the third line. Jarvis was second on the team in points, having 32 goals and 35 assists during the regular season. Jarvis has two goals and four assists in the playoffs. Further, Logan Stankoven has been solid in the playoffs from the second line, having three goals and an assist. Finally, Shayne Gostisbehere has been solid from the blue line. He had seven goals and 38 assists on the year, sitting fourth on the team in points. Gostisbehere has two goals and three assists so far in the playoffs.

Frederik Andersen is expected to be in the goal for the Hurricanes in this one. He was 13-8-1 on the year with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. Andersen is 4-2 in the playoffs with a 1.55 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage. He stopped 18 of 20 shots in the last game, taking the loss.

Final Capitals-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes come in as favorites in terms of odds in this Stanley Cup Playoff game. Still, they need to figure out how to beat Logan Thompson. Thompson has stopped 58 of 61 shots, good for a .951 save percentage in the series. He has also allowed more than two goals in just one game in the playoffs. Still, Frederick Andersen has been solid as well. He has a .930 save percentage in the playoffs and has allowed more than two goals just once as well. While both teams can score well, this has been a defensive series with two amazing goaltenders. Expect that to continue in game three.

Final Capitals-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Under 5.5 (-112)