The Celtics and the Nets enter this matchup having completely different seasons. The Celtics are fighting for a top-two seed in the East, while the Nets are one of the worst teams in the NBA. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Nets prediction and pick.

The Celtics are 47-19, but they need to bounce back after a recent loss broke a five-game winning streak. They brought back every player from last season's championship team, but have been a step behind other top teams. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the best duo in the NBA, and thanks to the depth of these two, the Celtics are primed to start a new winning streak in Brooklyn.

The Nets have had a rough season this year, losing nine of their last 10 games and two straight entering this matchup. They sit with a 22-44 record. Cam Thomas is healthy and needs a monster game, too, with Cam Johnson beside him. The Nets have a massive challenge facing them in this game, and they need all hands on deck to come into this game at home against the Celtics.

Here are the Celtics-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Nets Odds

Boston Celtics: -11.4 (-114)

Moneyline: -650

Brooklyn Nets: +11.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +480

Over: 215.5 (-112)

Under: 215.5 (-108)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Nets

Time: 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT

TV: NBC Sports Boston/YES Network

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Celtics have been one of the NBA's most consistent offenses this season, thanks mainly to balance and depth. They are seventh in scoring at 116.8 points per game, 18th in field-goal percentage at 46.1%, and sixth in three-point percentage at 37%.

Six different Celtics are averaging more than double digits, and Tatum is easily the best scorer on the team, averaging 27.2 points per game. Tatum also leads the team in assists with 5.9 per game. He makes this team go, but Brown helps the Celtics make up the best offensive duo in the NBA and averages 23 points per game.

Tatum and Brown have so much help next to them, as highlighted by Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard. The Celtics can attack whoever they are playing in waves, and that's why they won the title last season. This game is no different and they should do whatever they want against a Nets team that has had their fair share of struggles this season.

The Celtics' defense is even better than their offense. They are third in scoring defense at 108.3 points per game, third in field-goal percentage defense at 45.3%, and fifth in three-point defense at 34.8%.

The frontcourt has depth and is a massive strength, but the two best players are Tatum and Porzingis. Tatum leads the team in rebounding with 8.8 per game, and then with Porzingis supposed to be back from being sick, he's second averaging 6.8 per game. Porzingis is the block leader, averaging 1.6 per game. The Celtics also have a solid on-ball defense. Three Celtics average at least one steal, and Brown is the steals leader, averaging 1.3 per game.

This Celtics defense is so versatile that they can defend the Nets all over the court and have no issues switching if needed. They should be dominant against a Nets offense that has looked lost for most of the season and has been decimated by injuries and roster moves.

The Nets have one of the worst offenses in the NBA this season. They are 29th in scoring at 105.3 points per game, 28th in field goal percentage at 43.9%, and 27th in three-point percentage at 34.4%.

Six different Nets players have been averaging over double digits in scoring, and with Thomas back from injury, he is the best scorer on this team, averaging 24 points per game. Johnson is next, averaging 18.8 points per game. They have also struggled to pass and distribute the ball effectively. Since Ben Simmons was traded away, D'Angelo Russell is the best passer, averaging 5.6 assists per game.

This offense was already struggling and even with Johnson and Thomas playing well, this Celtics defense will suffocate Brooklyn in this matchup due to how elite their defense has been playing.

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nets' defense has been inconsistent, but much more reliable than their offense. They are 11th in scoring defense, at 111.6 points per game, 27th in field goal defense, at 47.8%, and 24th in three-point defense, at 36.7%.

Nic Claxton, a do-everything big man, has been a bright spot in Brooklyn's frontcourt. He leads the team in rebounding, at 7.4 rebounds per game, and in blocks, averaging 1.5. This on-ball defense has been okay as a unit and better than down low. Five different Nets averaged at least one steal and Russell is the team leader, averaging 1.2 per game.

This defense has been hit hard by injuries and departures, but they might be able to slow down the Celtics at least and do better than most teams against this offense.

Final Celtics-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Celtics should shut down the Nets and score easily in this matchup. This has blowout written all over it. The Celtics win and cover in Brooklyn.

Final Celtics-Nets Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -11.5 (-114)