The Los Angeles Clippers head to the desert to take on the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Suns prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

How To Watch Clippers vs. Suns

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Suns are not playing good basketball at the moment. They are coming off a loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and they have lost eight of their last 10 games. In those games, Phoenix has allowed 122.3 points per game. When the Suns allow over 115 points this season, they are 8-29. They are allowing a lot more than that in their last 10 games. If the Clippers can have a good offensive game Tuesday night, they will not have any problem covering the spread on the road.

The Clippers have played great defensive this game. They are allowing just 108.6 points per game this season, which is the fourth-lowest in the NBA. Along with that, Los Angeles has allowed their opponents to have the ninth-lowest field goal percentage, and 11th-lowest three-point percentage. Along with that, they force a good amount of turnovers. Their defense stands tough a lot of the time, and it is a big reason why they are four games over .500 heading into Tuesday. If Los Angeles can keep up their tough defensive play, they will have a great chance to cover the spread.

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers are not playing to well themselves. Los Angeles has four of their last five games heading into this game. Along with that, they have really struggled to score, as well. The Clippers are averaging 106.8 points per game. On the year, when they score less than 110 points, they have a record of 8-21. There is a good chance the Clippers score under that mark Tuesday night. If the Suns can make sure of that, they will have a chance to get themselves back in the win column.

Phoenix has been bad in their last 10 games because of their defense. Offensively, they have actually been okay. In their last 10 games, they are scoring 115.4 points per game. Additionally, they are shooting 48.3 percent from the field, and 37.3 percent from three-point range. Those numbers are not bad by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, those numbers are usually good enough to win, or at least stay in games. The Suns have to find a way to keep up their scoring Tuesday night. If they can, they might be able to sneak out a win.

This season, the Suns are 3-0 against the Clippers. They have scored 117.3 points per game, and they are making 44.4 percent of their threes against Los Angeles. That is the type of offensive game the Suns need to have in this one. Their defense has been letting them down, so Phoenix has to keep up on offense. If they can have another good game against the Clippers, the Suns will come out on top.

Final Clippers-Suns Prediction & Pick

This could end up being a close game. However, I am going to take the Suns to get themselves back in the win column.

Final Clippers-Suns Prediction & Pick: Suns ML (+118)