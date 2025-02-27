ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Clippers will travel back to their old stomping grounds on Friday for a showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers. It will be a clash at Crypto as we continue our NBA odds series while making a Clippers-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Lakers lead the head-to-head series 154-87. Yet, the Clippers have gone 6-4 in the past 10 games against the Lakers. The Los Angeles teams have played both of the first two games at Intuit Dome, with the Clippers winning the first game 116-102 on January 19, 2025, and the Lakers stomping the Clippers 122-97 on February 4, 2025. Significantly, this will be the first battle between the teams at Crypto this season.

How To Watch Clippers vs. Lakers

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: ESPN, Sportsnet LA, and FanDuel Sports Southern California

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

When the Clippers defeated the Lakers in January, they built a 32-26 lead after the first quarter and then a 64-49 halftime lead. Ultimately, they did not allow the Lakers back into the game.

Norman Powell is dealing with an injury, which may hinder how the Clippers approach this game, considering he led the charge with 22 points in the win over the Lakers. However, the Clippers will have James Harden, who dropped 21 points in that same game. Likewise, Ivia Zubac will also play, as he dominated the Lakers with 21 points and 19 rebounds in January.

The Clippers shot 52.8 percent from the field, including 36.7 percent from beyond the arc. They also held the Lakers to 50 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent from the triples. The Clippers also won the board battle 38-33. Furthermore, they had 12 steals and blocked four shots.

The Clippers could do a better job of holding onto the basketball. While they did a lot of things right in the win over the Lakers, they also committed 12 turnovers. There was more of the same when they lost to the Lakers a few weeks later. They must figure out how to hold onto the rock when playing the purple and gold.

The Clippers will cover the spread if they can get some good shooting from Harden and Zubac. Additionally, they must be more careful with the basketball to prevent giving the Lakers too many fast-break opportunities.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Luka Doncic joined an elite Triple-Double club after a stellar performance against the Dallas Mavericks. Amazingly, he did everything from passing to shooting and rebounding. Doncic will also be the newest addition to the Battle of LA, as he was not a member of the Lakers for either of the first two games.

LeBron James played strong defense against the Mavericks and will be a key factor against the Clippers, assuming he plays on the second game of a back-to-back. Amazingly, he produced last time, scoring 26 points while shooting 8 for 13 from the field. If James does not play, then they will need more from their other players.

Rui Hachimura contributed majorly last time, scoring 20 points while shooting 7 for 14 from the field. Meanwhile, Austin Reaves scored 20 points. Gabe Vincent also played a major role, adding 12 points, while Dalton Knecht also added 14 points off the bench while shooting 6 for 9 from the field.

The Lakers shot 55.6 percent from the floor, including 48.6 percent from the three-point line. Yet, they shot just 60.9 percent from the charity stripe. But the Lakers also held the Clippers to 38.2 percent from the field, including 29.3 percent from beyond the arc. The Lakers also won the board battle 50-36. Also, they had seven steals and blocked three shots. The Lakers survived 14 turnovers.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they can shoot the rock well and steal the momentum early. Then, they must defend well, and not allow the Clippers to get clean shots.

Final Clippers-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Clippers are 32-26 against the spread, while the Lakers are 30-25-1 against the spread. Additionally, the Clips are 12-17 against the spread on the road, while the Lakers are 16-11 against the spread at home. The Clippers are 7-3 against the spread when facing the Pacific Division, while the Lakers are 10-2 against the spread when facing the Pacific Division.

The Lakers are rolling on all cylinders right now, while the Clippers are hurting and struggling. Therefore, I will roll with the healthier team that is playing much better. Expect the Lakers to continue their momentum in this game, even on the heels of a back-to-back, as they find a way to win and cover the spread.

Final Clippers-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Lakers -1 (-110)