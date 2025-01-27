ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Clippers travel to the desert to take on the Phoenix Suns Monday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Suns prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

How To Watch Clippers vs. Suns

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: NBA TV

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Los Angeles has won their last two games. The Clippers are coming off a win over the Milwaukee Bucks in which James Harden dropped 40 points. In those two games, the Clippers have scored 110, and 127 points. 110 is more neat their average, but putting up 127 points on the Bucks proves that the Clippers are playing some good basketball right now. Los Angeles will need to be at their best if they want to win this game. If the Clippers can continue to play as they have been, they will be able to cover the spread.

For the Clippers to win this game, they will also have to be solid on the defensive end of the court. Luckily, Los Angeles is one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. The Clippers have allowed 106.8 points per game, which is the third-lowest in the NBA. Along with that, the Clippers hold teams to the fourth-lowest field goal percentage, and third-lowest percentage from beyond the arc. Additionally, Los Angeles allows the third-fewest offensive rebounds per game, so they do a great job limiting second chances. If the Clippers can keep up their solid defensive play, they will be able to cover the spread.

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Suns are playing some of their best basketball. They have won four of their last five, and seven of their last 10 games. Now, the Suns have not beaten any great teams in that stretch, but they are winning the games they should win, and that is important. In their last 10 games, the Suns are scoring 115.2 points per game, which is higher than their season average. They are also shooting just under 50 percent from the field in their last 10 games. Phoenix is playing well, and their record is starting to reflect that. If the Suns can keep it up, they will be able to cover the spread.

The Suns and Clippers have played twice this season. Phoenix has won both of those games. Now, both those games were back in October, and both games were close, but the Suns won, and neither teams has really changed all that much. In those two games, the Suns put up 116, and 125 points, and they are shooting a combined 50.0 percent from the field. Along with that, the Suns have knocked down 42.9 percent of their shots from beyond the arc. If the Suns can continue to score like that against the Clippers, they will be able to pull off a win at home.

Final Clippers-Suns Prediction & Pick

The Suns are playing well, but as mentioned, they have not beat the best teams. Still they are healthy, and they are ready to go. I think the Suns can come out on top Monday night and beat the Clippers.

Final Clippers-Suns Prediction & Pick: Suns ML (+100)