It is the first leg of this round of 16 match-ups as Club Brugge hosts Aston Villa. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Club Brugge-Aston Villa prediction and pick.



After going 3-2-3 in the league portion of the Champions League, Club Brugge faced Atalanta in the first round of the knockout stage. In the first leg of the match with Atalanta, Club Brugge took a 2-1 lead, giving them the lead on aggregate going into the second leg. In the second leg, they would win 3-1, advancing on aggregate 5-2.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa Went 5-1-2 in the league phase of the UCL. This placed them in the top eight of the standing, which gave them a bye into this round of 16.

These two teams played in the UCL league phase this year. The only goal of the game was scored by Hans Vanaken on a penalty in the 52nd minute, giving Club Brugge the 1-0 victory in the game.

Champions League Odds: Club Brugge-Aston Villa Odds

Club Brugge: +180

Aston Villa: +145

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 goals: +100

Under 2.5 goals: -122

How to Watch Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa

Time: 12:45 PM ET/ 9:45 AM PT

TV: Paramount+

Why Club Brugge Will Win

Club Brugge has been solid scoring this well. They have scored 84 goals in their 43 overall fixtures. Club Brugge has scored in eight of ten UCL games so far. Still, they have scored just 12 goals overall and average just 1.2 goals per game. Club Brugge has scored more than one goal in a game just twice so far in UCL play, and both times were at home. They have scored in three of five games at home so far in UCL play, scoring five goals over the five games.

Gustav Nilsson has led the way for Club Brugge in domestic league play. He has nine goals and five assists in domestic league play but has just one goal so far in UCL play. In UCL play, it is Ferran Jutgla and Chemsdine Talbi who have led the way. Jutgla has two goals and one assist so far, while also scoring four goals in domestic league play. Talbi has scored five goals and two assists in domestic league play, while he has two goals and one assist in UCL play.

The defense for Club Brugge has been solid in UCL play. They have allowed just 13 goals in ten games, good for just 1.3 goals against per game in UCL play. They also have three clean sheets so far in UCL play this year. At home in UCL play, they have given up five goals in five games so far, with two clean sheets.

Why Aston Villa Will Win

Aston Villa has scored well overall this year. They have scored 60 goals in their 40 overall fixtures, good for 1.5 goals per game. They have scored in five of eight overall UCL fixtures this year. Aston Villa has scored 13 goals in their eight games so far in UCL play, good for 1.63 goals per game. On the road, they have scored in just two of the four games, but have scored six goals in the process, good for 1.5 goals per game on the road in UCL play.

Ollie Watkins has led the way for Aston Villa so far this year. He has scored 12 goals and six assists so far in domestic league play. He has just one goal in UCL play and has missed a penalty kick so far. He does have four assists in UCL play. Morgan Rogers has led the way for Aston Villa in UCL play. He has three goals and one assist so far in UCL play, while he has scored seven goals and four assists in Premier League play.

Aston Villa has allowed just six goals over their eight UCL games so far, good for just .75 goals per game in UCL play. Further, they have four clean sheets already in UCL play. They have allowed four goals in their four road games so far on the road, with one clean sheet.

Final Club Brugge-Aston Villa Prediction & Pick

In the first meeting between these two clubs, it was a tight game, but Club Brugge dominated in opportunities. Still, they managed just one goal, and it was via a penalty kick. Aston Villa has scored one or fewer goals in over half of their UCL games, while they have played dominant defense. Club Brugge has been solid on defense has well, with a few rough games against higher-scoring teams. This should be a low-scoring first leg, so take the under.

Final Club Brugge-Aston Villa Prediction & Pick: Under 2.5 (-122)