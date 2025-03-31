ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Athletics prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Cubs-Athletics.

This is the start of a new era. The Athletics are not being referred to by a city name this year. You do not see the team listed as the Oakland Athletics. The A's have officially left the city. So, one might wonder why the A's aren't being referred to as the Sacramento Athletics. After all, the team is playing in Sacramento this season and is supposedly going to remain in Sacramento the next few seasons after that. Whether or not that arrangement sticks, the Athletics are playing their 2025 home games in Sacramento's minor league baseball park. It will be a new experience for the A's, and it will be a new experience for every MLB team which comes to Sacramento to play ball.

Cubs-Athletics Projected Starters

Ben Brown vs Joey Estes

Ben Brown (0-0) will try to boost the back end of the Cubs' rotation. He will be laboring under pressure, because he and other Chicago starters witnessed the bullpen blow up on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Cubs blew a late-inning four-run lead in an ugly loss which created a very quiet plane flight from Phoenix to Sacramento. Cub starters might press and get anxious, knowing the bullpen backing them up in 2025 might not be up to the job.

Joey Estes (0-0) got a lot of experience in the Athletics' rotation last season. Can he take meaningful steps forward in 2025? The A's would really position themselves well for the future if they know Estes is someone they can begin to count on. Luis Severino and JP Sears are good starters. Filling out the rotation with other competent and consistent starters could give the A's the foundation for a possible playoff run in 2026. It's too early to think about a playoff push this year, but the A's might be one more developmental year away from having a realistic chance to become a wild card team. Pitchers such as Joey Estes will be central to that process in Sacramento.

Here are the Cubs-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Athletics Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -126

Athletics: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 8.5 (-114)

Under: 8.5 (-106)

How to Watch Cubs vs Athletics

Time: 10:05 p.m. ET/7:05 p.m. PT

TV: Marquee (Cubs) | NBC Sports California (Athletics)

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Athletics are not a good hitting team. The Cubs can contain them and get the late-inning relief pitching they will need in order to improve. The Arizona Diamondbacks have, on paper, one of the best offenses in baseball. That lineup wore out the Cubs' staff. The A's do not have nearly the same potency, and that will work strongly in the Cubs' favor in this game and this series.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

Joey Estes is a better pitcher than Ben Brown. The A's showed toughness by going to Seattle and splitting four games against the Mariners. Coming home for an emotional home opener in Sacramento, the Athletics will play with a lot of energy and passion, and that will carry them to victory.

Final Cubs-Athletics Prediction & Pick

The lean here is to the Cubs, but how the Sacramento ballpark plays is unknown. This is a game worth completely passing on. Study one Sacramento game before making any bets on A's home games this season.

Final Cubs-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Cubs moneyline