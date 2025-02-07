ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, and we are talking about Dallas Goedert. Come with us as we share our Super Bowl odds series and make a Dallas Goedert Super Bowl props prediction and pick.

Dallas Goedert has been one of the top targets for Jalen Hurts all season, catching 42 passes for 496 yards and two touchdowns. Despite suffering an injury toward the end of the season, Goedert returned and played through pain to help the Eagles get to the Super Bowl. Now, he is ready to play and I am going to be looking at three categories and show you what the best options are.

Here are the Dallas Goedert Super Bowl odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Super Bowl Odds: Dallas Goedert Odds

Over 51.5 Yards: -117

Over 4.5 Receptions: -141

Anytime Touchdown: +295

Two or More Touchdowsns: +2000

Why Goedert Will Go Over 51.5 Yards

Goedert has gone over 51.5 yards in three of the past five games, including two of three playoff games. When taking a longer look at the numbers, he has been a vital part of the offense over the past two games, serving more importance than AJ Brown and Devonta Smith in catching passes from Hurts. After barely missing the mark in a stiff-arm-inducing win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wildcard, Goedert shattered the mark both times in wins over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round and the Washington Commanders in the NFC Title Game.

In the scheme of this offense, Goedert runs simple routes and is often Hurts' first or second option when looking for quick yards. Often, Goedert is used in situations of 3rd and 7, or possibly longer. The Chiefs have an elite pass defense but have had some weaknesses against tight ends. Because of this, Goedert will have some chances to catch a pass on the flat and take it the distance. He can catch a pass on a curl route or a slant route and gain some yards after the completion to put the Chiefs on their heels. Specifically, Goedert will be a very reliable option when Brown and Smith are covered, and the Eagles need to convert a critical down. Goedert had 60 yards in the Super Bowl two seasons ago against the Chiefs and will be a reliable option for Hurts in this game.

Why Goedert Will Have 4.5 Receptions or More

Goedert has been the top option in this passing offense during the postseason. However, he has missed the receptions mark in two of three playoff games. While Goedert caught seven passes in the NFC Championship Game, he had four receptions in three consecutive games before that. Goedert also caught three passes in the game before that. Yes, he often takes passes and turns them into extra yards. But Goedert also does not get too many chances because this is a running team.

Goedert may still get his chances because the Chiefs will be much more competitive and tougher to beat than the Packers, Rams, and Commanders. Ultimately, the Chiefs have one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL, making the defense much more challenging for Hurts and this Eagles offense to march through. Attacking this defense will be tough, so the Eagles must utilize Goedert in the best way possible. Goedert had six receptions when the Eagles played the Chiefs in the Super Bowl two seasons ago. Therefore, he can replicate the feat.

Why Goedert Could Score 1 Touchdown

Goedert scored a touchdown against the Packers in the NFC Wildcard. However, he failed to reach the end zone in the NFC Divisional against the Rams and the NFC Championship against the Commanders. The Eagles simply did not target him as much in the red zone because they could get in so easily in other ways.

But with the Chiefs likely targeting Hurts and Saquon Barkley, the Eagles might need to target Goedert in the red zone to give themselves the best chances of winning. Overall, Goedert is a red-zone threat anytime and will be dangerous when he gets past the endzone pylons.

Final Dallas Goedert Super Bowl Props Prediction & Pick

With these three options, you have some choices when making your Super Bowl predictions. Consequently, I don't think he finds the end zone. But I do believe Goedert will get his catches and his yards. Mainly, because the Super Bowl has no weather restrictions, it will make things easier for a player like Goedert. Expect Hurts to target him at least six times, with Goedert taking five catches and going over 52 yards. I feel both those bets are good to go.

Final Dallas Goedert Props Prediction & Pick: Over 51.5 Yards (-117), Over 4.5 Receptions (-141)