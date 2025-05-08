ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 315: Belal Muhammad versus Jack Della Maddalena continues on the prelims with a fight between Daniel Santos and JeongYeong Lee in the featherweight division. Check out our UFC odds series for our Santos-Lee prediction and pick.

Daniel Santos (12-2) rebounded from a debut loss to Julio Arce by stopping John Castaneda via second-round knockout, then dominated Johnny Munoz with relentless pressure and grappling in June 2023. Now, almost two years away, Santos looks to extend his win streak against Jeongyeong Lee at UFC 315 in Montreal.

Jeongyeong Lee (11-2) bounced back from a split decision win over Yi Zha to dominate Blake Bilder via unanimous decision in February, showcasing sharp striking and footwork. However, Lee was stopped by Hyder Amil in the first round of his last fight. Now, he looks to rebound against Daniel Santos at UFC 315.

Here are the UFC 315 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 315 Odds: Daniel Santos-JeongYeong Lee Odds

Daniel Santos: -105

JeongYeong Lee: -115

Over 2.5 rounds: +100

Under 2.5 rounds: -130

Why Daniel Santos Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Johnny Munoz – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 7 (5 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Daniel Santos steps into UFC 315 on short notice, but his dynamic striking and relentless pace give him a real edge over Jeongyeong Lee. Santos, known for his aggressive Muay Thai style, combines powerful knees, spinning attacks, and sharp leg kicks that can disrupt Lee’s rhythm and halt his forward movement. While Lee is dangerous with his size and power, Santos’s ability to mix up his offense and keep opponents guessing makes him a tough puzzle to solve. His recent fight camps, though interrupted, mean he’s stayed in shape and ready for high-paced action.

On the mat, Santos’s underrated jiu-jitsu could be a difference-maker if the fight goes to the ground, as he’s shown the ability to secure takedowns and work for submissions when needed. Lee has struggled against opponents who can control the range and pace, and Santos’s pressure may force Lee into mistakes. While Lee has had a full camp, Santos’s finishing instincts and versatility should allow him to dictate the action and either outpoint Lee over three rounds or find an opening for a late stoppage. Expect Santos to use his striking variety and experience to secure a hard-fought win in Montreal.

Why JeongYeong Lee Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Hyder Amil – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 7 (4 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Jeongyeong Lee is well-positioned to defeat Daniel Santos at UFC 315, thanks to his full training camp, physical advantages, and technical skill set. Lee enters this bout with a significant six-inch reach and three-inch height advantage over Santos, who is stepping up a weight class on short notice. Lee’s crisp, straight punches and dynamic movement allow him to dictate range, while his finishing instincts, highlighted by four wins in under 42 seconds, make him a constant threat on the feet. His ability to mix up attacks to all levels, combined with sharp body work and fast combinations, should help him capitalize on Santos’s tendency to throw looping, less technical strikes.

Beyond striking, Lee’s black belt in jiu-jitsu and proven wrestling give him a clear edge if the fight hits the mat. He’s shown strong takedown defense and scrambling ability, as well as the capacity to push a high pace over three rounds. With Santos coming in off a string of fight cancellations and possibly lacking peak cardio, Lee’s superior preparation and size should allow him to withstand early pressure and take over as the fight progresses. Expect Lee to use his reach, technical striking, and grappling to secure a decision or late stoppage win in Montreal.

Final Daniel Santos-JeongYeong Lee Prediction & Pick

Daniel Santos vs. Jeongyeong Lee at UFC 315 is a closely matched featherweight bout with contrasting styles and recent form. Santos, who was originally favored with money now steadily coming in on Lee, making him the underdog in this matchup, is known for his aggressive striking and high-volume pressure, but he enters the fight on short notice and moving up a weight class, which could impact his stamina and performance. Despite his striking prowess, Santos has had multiple fight cancellations and limited recent activity, raising questions about his readiness.

Jeongyeong Lee, now the betting favorite, brings a size and reach advantage, along with a full training camp and a well-rounded skill set that includes crisp striking and solid grappling. Lee’s ability to control distance and mix technical striking with takedown threats makes him a tough matchup for Santos. Santos may start strong but fade as Lee’s pressure and technical precision wear him down, potentially grinding out a decision victory. Overall, Lee’s preparation, size, and tactical approach give him the edge in this competitive matchup at UFC 315.

Final Daniel Santos-JeongYeong Lee Prediction & Pick: JeongYeong Lee (-130), Over 2.5 Rounds (+100)