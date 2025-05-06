ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Gonsolin and Bellozo face off in Game 3 in Miami! These teams are headed in opposite directions, with the Dodgers being dominant and the Marlins struggling. The Dodgers also took Game 1 in this series in Miami. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Marlins prediction and pick.

Dodgers-Marlins Projected Starters

Tony Gonsolin vs. Valente Bellozo

Tony Gonsolin (1-0) with a 4.50 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed three runs on six hits with zero walks and nine strikeouts through six innings.

Away Splits: (1-0) 4.50 ERA

Valente Bellozo (0-2) with a 4.97 ERA and a 1.66 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed five runs on four hits with four walks and one strikeout through 4.2 innings.

Home Splits: (0-1) 6.00 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Marlins Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-137)

Moneyline: -225

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: +188

Over: 9.5 (-108)

Under: 9.5 (-112)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Marlins

Time: 4:40 pm ET/1:40 pm PT

TV: SportsNet LA/FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers were the team with all eyes on them before the season as the defending champions. They were the best team in baseball during the regular season and finished with a 98-64 record. They have a 24-11 record, winning five of their last six games. Their loaded offense was a top-five unit the previous season, while they have fallen to the top 20 and started slower this year. Their pitching has been tremendous and steady from last year to this year. On offense, Tommy Edman, Shohei Ohtani, Teoscar Hernandez, Mookie Betts (injured), Max Muncy, Michael Conforto, Andy Pages, Will Smith, and Freddie Freeman have made up a profound offense behind the plate. The pitching staff has been great. Despite some injuries, the team has a loaded pitching staff with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki, Tyler Glasnow (injured), and Dustin May.

The Dodgers are most likely starting Tony Gonsolin on the mound. He has a 1-0 record, a 4.50 ERA, and a 1.00 WHIP. He has allowed three runs on six hits with zero walks and nine strikeouts through six innings in his one start. That equates to him having a K/BB ratio of zero. The Dodgers also won his start last week against the Marlins. He saw Miami before and is primed for another big game against them. He should play well once again, even on the road.

The Dodgers have the most talent on offense in the MLB, but have had issues with consistency recently. They had a .258 batting average last year and a .258 average this season, which is the same and good for fourth in the MLB. Hernandez (despite his recent injury) and Ohtani have been the biggest standouts on a roster full of sluggers. Hernandez leads in batting average at .315, in home runs with nine, in RBI with 34, and in total hits with 41. Finally, Ohtani leads in OBP at .399. This offense is loaded and gets a great matchup against Bellozo for the Marlins, who has struggled in most of his starts this year.

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins were among the worst teams in the MLB last season, with a 62-100 record, and they have not been all that much better this season. They have a 13-21 record and have lost eight of their last nine games and two straight coming into this game. The offense was around average for the Marlins last season; they are just outside the top 10 this season. The pitching has taken a nosedive and is the worst in the MLB, similar to how much they struggled last season. Otto Lopez, Xavier Edwards, Griffin Conine, Matt Mervis, Agustin Ramirez, and Kyle Stowers have stood out despite their offensive struggles. Max Meyer is the only pitcher playing well on the mound. The Marlins seem better than last year's disaster, but it has still been a big struggle.

The Marlins are starting Valente Bellozo on the mound. He has a 0-2 record, a 4.97 ERA, and a 1.66 WHIP. He has allowed seven runs on 13 hits with eight walks and seven strikeouts through 12.2 innings across his three starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 0.9 in those starts. The Marlins are 1-2 in his starts. He has not played well, but is still playing better than some of the staff in Miami. He is in for a big struggle against the Dodgers in this matchup.

The Marlins' offense has steadily gotten better and better this year. They were 14th in team batting average at .244 last season and have a .249 average this season. Stowers, Mervis, and Edwards have stood out on the offense the most for the Marlins. Stowers leads in batting average at .310, RBI with 25, and OBP at .380. Then, Mervis leads in home runs with seven, and Edwards leads in total hits with 35. The Marlins have a great offense, but they are in for a tough matchup against Gonsolin again.

Final Dodgers-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers are much better than the Marlins. Gonsolin dominated in his first start against Miami and is better than Bellozo. The Dodgers also have the better offense. L.A. should win and cover easily in this game.

Final Dodgers-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Dodgers: -1.5 (-137)