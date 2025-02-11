ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two top-half of the SEC teams face off as Florida faces Mississippi State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Florida-Mississippi State prediction and pick.

Florida comes into the game at 20-3 on the year, and 7-3 in conference play. That places them in third in the SEC. They opened the year 12-0 before a loss to Kentucky. They would then defeat Tennessee and Arkansas before falling to Missouri. Since then, they have won five of six games. In their last game, Florida upset Auburn. The game would be tight until just under four minutes in the first half when Florida would open up a 48-38 lead. They would go on to win the game 9-81.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State is 17-6 on the year, and 5-5 in conference play. They opened up the year 14-1 but have struggled since. Mississippi State has won just three of its last eight games. In their last game, Mississippi State faced Georgia. They had an eight-point lead at the end of the first half, but Georgia would tie the game early in the second half. The game would remain tight, but Mississippi State would win the game 76-75.

Here are the Florida-Mississippi State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Florida-Mississippi State Odds

Florida: -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -134

Mississippi State: +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How to Watch Florida vs. Mississippi State

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida is fifth in KenPom's current rankings. They are fourth in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency and ninth in adjusted defensive efficiency. Florida has been dominant on offense this year. They are eighth in the nation in points per game while sitting 58th in effective field goal percentage. Further, Florida plays at a fast pace. They are ninth in the nation in field goal attempts this year while sitting seventh in field goals made. Finally, Florida is third in the nation in rebounds per game this year.

Walter Clayton Jr. leads the way for Florida this year. He leads the team in both points and assists this year. Clayton is scoring 17.5 points per game while adding four assists per game. Further, he has 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Alijah Martin. Marin is scoring 15.3 points per game while adding 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. Finally, Will Richard is scoring 13.3 points per game while adding five rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.8 steals.

Alex Condon leads the team in rebounding this year. He comes into the game with 8.1 rebounds per game, while adding 11 points per game, with 2.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game.

Why Mississippi State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Mississippi State is 31st in KenPom's current rankings. They are 19th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency and 52nd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Mississippi State is 41st in the nation in points per game while sitting 92nd in effective field goal percentage. They also play at a fast pace. Mississippi State is 16th in the nation in field goal attempts per game while sitting 21st in the nation in field goals per game this year. Further, they are 42nd in the nation in rebounds per game this year.

Josh Hubbard leads the way for Mississippi State. He is scoring 17.5 points per game this year while adding 2.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Claudell Harris Jr. Harris is scoring 10.2 points per game while adding 3.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and one steal per game.

Meanwhile, KeShawn Murphy leads the team in rebounding. He comes in with 7.3 rebounds per game while adding 11.1 points per game, 1.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game. Finally, Cameron Matthews leads the team in assists and steals. Matthews comes in with four assists and 2.6 steals per game. He is also scoring 7.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this year.

Final Florida-Mississippi State Prediction & Pick

There are a few key factors that will determine this game between Florida and Mississippi State. First is defensive efficiency. Florida is 32nd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting third in opponent shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, Mississippi State is 144th in opponent points per game, and 118th in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, Florida is much better in the rebounding game. Florida is fifth in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, and 128th in defensive rebounding percentage. Meanwhile, Mississippi State is 36th in offensive rebounding percentage, while sitting 171st in defensive rebounding percentage. With the better defense, and opportunities for second-chance points on offensive rebounds, take Florida in this one.

Final Florida-Mississippi State Prediction & Pick: Florida -2.5 (-105)