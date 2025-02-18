ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The 20th-ranked San Diego State Aztecs will try not to suffer an upset loss as they host the Fresno State Bulldogs as significant favorites. The Bulldogs will have trouble overcoming the Aztecs' dominance over the past few years, losing ten consecutive games since 2020. San Diego State sits in third in the Mountain West with a 10-4 record and 17-6 mark overall, while Fresno State has just one win in the conference this season, against the abysmal Air Force Falcons. The Bulldogs might grab their second win in their next matchup when they meet the Falcons again, but that could be the only victory they get this season. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Fresno State-San Diego State prediction and pick.

Fresno State has lost eight straight games after its nine-point win over Air Force. Their only road victory this season came against Long Beach State University when they won by three points in the fifth game. They've lost ten consecutive road games since then, and their results haven't been great over the past ten games. The Bulldogs failed to cover the spread in all four road games, including matchups where they were 16, 19.5, and 21-point underdogs.

Some of San Diego State's losses over their last ten games will haunt them, like dropping a game at home to UNLV as 10.5-point favorites. They also lost to New Mexico on the road when they held the Lobos to 62 points but scored just 48 themselves. The Aztecs may be third in the conference with just four losses, but they could've been in a much better spot.

Here are the Fresno State-San Diego State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Fresno State-San Diego State Odds

Fresno State: +18.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1300

San Diego State: -18.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -2800

Over: 141 (-110)

Under: 141 (-110)

How to Watch Fresno State vs. San Diego State

Time: 11 PM ET/8 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Fresno State Will Cover The Spread/Win

It's hard to find many things that Fresno State has been good at this season, but they are better than the Aztecs in one crucial stat for bettors. The Bulldogs covered the spread in 14 of 26 games this season, while the Aztecs covered in just nine of 23. The Bulldogs are also 5-4-1 against the spread over their last ten games, while the Aztecs are 3-7.

Why San Diego State Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Diego State's defense has been dominant this season, and given the substantial gap in talent on either side of the ball, it's likely to continue. The Aztecs rank 11th on defense, allowing 62.5 points per game, while the Bulldogs rank 247th in total offense with 72 points per game. The most significant gap is in field-goal percentage, which is terrible news for Fresno State. The Bulldogs rank 351st in field-goal percentage, owning an efficiency of 40.5%. Meanwhile, the Aztecs are the best team in the nation at opponents' field goal percentage, allowing a minuscule 36.9%.

Final Fresno State-San Diego State Prediction & Pick

The Bulldogs might be better against the spread, but their recent form on the road is a good sign for the Aztecs. The Bulldogs failed to cover massive spreads in their last four road games, and the Aztecs could dominate at home in this one.

Final Fresno State-San Diego State Prediction & Pick: San Diego State -18.5 (-110)