ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Georgetown Hoyas (14-8, 5-6 Big East) hit the road to take on the Xavier Musketeers (13-9, 5-6 Big East) Tuesday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Georgetown-Xavier prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Georgetown-Xavier College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Georgetown-Xavier Odds

Georgetown: +7.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +270

Xavier: -7.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -345

Over: 139.5 (-115)

Under: 139.5 (-105)

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Xavier

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: FS1

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Georgetown Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgetown is not the best scoring team, but they do defend pretty well. The Hoyas allow 65.3 points per game, which is the second-lowest in the conference by just 0.1 points. They also hold their opponents to 39.9 percent shooting, which is the second-fewest in the Big East. Teams have a lot of trouble scoring against Georgetown, so Xavier could be in a tough spot. If the Hoyas can keep the Musketeers around 65 points, they will have a chance to cover the spread on the road.

Georgetown relies has four players that score in double figures, but the rest of their team does not do a great job scoring. These four players are Thomas Sorber (14.7 points), Micah Peavy (14.4 points), Malik Mack (13.1 points), and Jayden Epps (12.3 points). The Hoyas need these players to really show up Tuesday night, and they need all four. If only two of these players have good games, Georgetown is going to struggle. However, if all four are at their best, Georgetown is going to have a great chance to cover the spread.

Why Xavier Will Cover The Spread/Win

Xavier has played pretty well lately. They beat Marquette on the road, took St. Johns to overtime, and they defeated UConn at home. Those are three very tough opponents that Xavier was able to play well against. Now, the Musketeers are coming off a loss at Creighton, but that is another good team. Georgetown is below the level of all four of those teams. With the Xavier has played against the good teams, hosting Georgetown should be a bit of cakewalk for them. If the Musketeers can find a way to keep up the good work, they will be able to cover this spread.

Georgetown really struggles to score. The Hoyas average 70.8 points per game, which is the second-fewest in the Big East. Georgetown does that while shooting the third-most shots in the conference. Additionally, the Hoyas are the second-worst three-point shooting team in the Big East, and they have a tendency to turn the ball over. Their lack of scoring is going to bite them in the butt against Xavier. If Xavier can hold Georgetown to a low amount of points, they will be able to cover the spread pretty easily.

Final Georgetown-Xavier Prediction & Pick

These are two pretty equal teams when looking at their records. However, if you dig deeper, it easy to see that Xavier is the better team. Along with that, Xavier has won 10 of their 13 games when playing at home. I do not see a way in which Xavier loses this game. Because of the lack of scoring from Georgetown, and the play of Xavier against good teams lately, I will be taking the Musketeers to cover the spread.

Final Georgetown-Xavier Prediction & Pick: Xavier -7.5 (-120)