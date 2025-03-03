ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two bottom half of the SEC teams face as Georgia visits South Carolina. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Georgia-South Carolina prediction and pick.

Georgia is 18-11 on the year, and 6-10 in conference play. That places them 11th in the SEC. They opened the year 14-2 before losing four straight games. They would then win two of their next three, before dropping four straight. Since then, it has been two wins, including a Georgia upset of Florida. Last time out, they faced Texas. Georgia would dominate the game, holding a 17-point lead at the end of the first half, and then going on to win the game 83-67.

Meanwhile, South Carolina comes into the game at 12-17 on the year, but 2-114 in SEC play, placing them in last place in the SEC. After opening the year 3-3, they would win seven straight games. They would then drop 13 straight games, but have since won two of their last three games. In their last game, South Carolina faced Arkansas. South Carolina would dominate on defense early, holding to just four points over the first 12 minutes of the game. South Carolina would lead by 18 at the end of the first half. They would go on to win the game 72-53.

Here are the Georgia-South Carolina College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Georgia-South Carolina Odds

Georgia: +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -110

South Carolina: -1.5 (+100

Moneyline: -110

Over: 136.5 (-110)

Under: 136.5 (-110)

How to Watch Georgia vs. South Carolina

Time: 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia is ranked 34th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 57th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 28th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Georgia has been better on the defensive end of the court. They are 77th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 32nd in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, they have been great against the three this year, sitting 14th in the nation against the three this year.

Georgia has been led by Asa Newell, who leads the team in both scoring and rebounding this year. He is scoring 15.2 points per game while adding 6.8 rebounds per game. He also has one assist, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Somto Cyril who leads the team in blocks, havingh 1.6 blocks per game, while adding 4.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, Silas Demary Jr. leads the team in assists and steals this year. He comes in with 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game while adding 12.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Dakota Leffew. Leffew is scoring 9.9 points per game while adding two rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this year.

Why South Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

South Carolina is ranked 67th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 112th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 48th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. South Carolina has been better on the defensive end of the court this year. They are 140th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 143rd in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, they limit opponent rebounds well, sitting 44th in the nation in opponent rebounds per game.

South Carolina is led by Collin Murray-Boyles who leads the team in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks. He comes in with 16.8 points per game, 8.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. He also adds 2.4 assists per game. Nick Pringle joins Collin Murray-Boyles in the frontcourt. He is scoring 9.4 points per game while adding 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Jamarii Thomas leads the team in assists per game this year. He has 3.1 assists per game while adding 13.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. Further, Thomas has 1.3 steals per game. Thomas is joined by Zachary Davis in the backcourt. Davis comes into the game with 8.4 points per game while adding 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Final Georgia-South Carolina Prediction & Pick

Both teams have been better on the defensive end of the court this year, but Georgia has been better there. Still, Georgia has also been much better on offense this year. Georgia is 103rd in the nation in points per game while sitting 89th in shooting efficiency this year. Meanwhile, South Carolina is 251st in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 178th in shooting efficiency. Further, Georgia has been great at creating turnovers. They are 55th in the nation in steals this year while sitting 11th in blocks. Further, South Carolina is 334th in the nation in opponent steals per game and 352nd in the nation in opponent blocks per game this year. Take Georgia in this one.

Final Georgia-South Carolina Prediction & Pick: Georgia +1.5 (-122)