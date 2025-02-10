ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between Georgia and Texas A&M. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Georgia-Texas A&M prediction and pick.

The No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies (18-5) host the Georgia Bulldogs (16-8) in a crucial SEC matchup on Tuesday night. The Aggies, led by Wade Taylor IV (15.1 PPG, 4.4 APG), boast a strong 10-1 home record and rank second in the SEC in scoring defense, allowing just 66.1 PPG. Georgia, paced by Asa Newell (15.3 PPG, 6.9 RPG), looks to improve their conference standing. The Bulldogs have struggled on the road, going 1-5 in away games. Texas A&M's defensive prowess and home-court advantage make them the favorites, but Georgia's rebounding ability could keep things interesting. Expect a physical, low-scoring affair with the Aggies ultimately prevailing.

Here are the Georgia-Texas A&M College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Georgia-Texas A&M Odds

Georgia: +7.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +280

Texas A&M: -7.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -360

Over: 137.5 (-110)

Under: 137.5 (-110)

How to Watch Georgia vs. Texas A&M

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Georgia Bulldogs are poised to upset the No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies in their upcoming matchup, showcasing their resilience and recent momentum. Despite a challenging conference schedule, Georgia has proven they can compete with the best, securing impressive victories against then-No. 6 Kentucky and then-No. 17 Oklahoma in recent weeks. The Bulldogs' success can be attributed to their stifling defense, ranking fourth in the SEC in both scoring defense (70.7 points per game) and field goal percentage defense (41.3%). This defensive prowess, coupled with the emergence of freshman phenom Asa Newell (15.3 PPG, 6.9 RPG), gives Georgia a fighting chance against the Aggies' potent offense.

Texas A&M, while formidable, has shown vulnerabilities that Georgia can exploit. The Aggies struggle with offensive efficiency, ranking 291st nationally in field goal percentage (42.5%) and 300th in three-point percentage (31.5%)3. Georgia's ability to limit opponents' shooting opportunities and force turnovers could prove crucial in disrupting A&M's offensive rhythm.

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread/Win

The No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies are primed to secure a victory against the Georgia Bulldogs in their upcoming matchup, showcasing their dominance on both ends of the court. The Aggies' formidable defense, ranked second in the SEC, has been a cornerstone of their success this season, allowing a mere 66.1 points per game and holding opponents to a 39.8% shooting percentage1. This defensive prowess, coupled with their impressive rebounding ability, gives Texas A&M a significant edge. The Aggies lead the nation in offensive rebounds (16.4 per game) and rank fifth in total rebounds (41.6 per game), which should provide them with ample second-chance opportunities against a Georgia team that has struggled on the boards.

Offensively, Texas A&M boasts a balanced attack led by the dynamic duo of Wade Taylor IV (15.1 PPG, 4.4 APG) and Zhuric Phelps (14.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG). Their ability to score from multiple positions will pose a significant challenge for Georgia's defense. Additionally, the Aggies' home-court advantage at Reed Arena, where they hold a 10-1 record, will play a crucial role in this matchup. The raucous home crowd has been a key factor in Texas A&M's success, and it should provide an extra boost of energy against a Georgia team that has struggled on the road with a 1-5 away record. With their defensive tenacity, rebounding dominance, and balanced scoring attack, the Aggies are well-positioned to extend their winning streak and solidify their position as a top contender in the SEC.

Final Georgia-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

The No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies host the Georgia Bulldogs in a crucial SEC matchup at Reed Arena. The Aggies, coming off a thrilling 67-64 road win against Missouri, have momentum on their side. Led by Wade Taylor IV, who's averaging 15.1 points per game, A&M boasts a formidable home record of 10-1. Georgia, despite recent struggles, has shown flashes of potential, including a narrow 76-75 loss to No. 22 Mississippi State. The Bulldogs' offense is paced by Asa Newell, averaging 15.3 points per game. While Texas A&M's home-court advantage and defensive prowess (allowing just 66.1 points per game) give them an edge, Georgia's resilience shouldn't be underestimated. The Bulldogs have proven they can compete with ranked opponents, as evidenced by their recent performances. However, A&M's balanced scoring attack and rebounding dominance (leading the nation in offensive rebounds) should prove too much for Georgia. Expect the Aggies to come away with the hard fought victory at home against the Bulldogs however, Georgia is able to keep it closer than the 7.5 points spread suggests covering the spread on the road in this pivotal matchup.

Final Georgia-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Georgia +7.5 (+100), Over 137.5 (-110)