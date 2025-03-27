ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago Blackhawks continue their homestand as they face the Vegas Golden Knights. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Golden Knights-Blackhawks prediction and pick.

The Golden Knights are 43-20-8 on the year, placing them in the top spot in the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights have been dealing with injuries heading into this road trip, but they opened the road trip against the Wild. Vegas took the 1-0 lead in the first period on a Jack Eichel goal. They would score again in the second period before Marcus Johansson made it a one-goal game in the third. Still, Jack Eichel would complete his hat trick and Tanner Pearson would add a goal in the third as the Golden Knights won the game 5-1.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks are 21-42-9 on the year, sitting in last in the Central Divison. The Blackhawks have officially been eliminated from playoff contention. In their last game, the Blackhawks would face the Devils. Nathan Bastian and Dawson Mercer would both score in the first period to give the Devils the lead. The Blackhawks would get one back in the period on a goal from Tyler Bertuzzi, but the Devils would score shorthanded in the second period to take a 3-1 lead. The Blackhawks would score again, this time from Ilya Mikheyev, but Dawson Mercer would also score again to make it 4-2. Both teams would score in the third period and the Devils won the game 5-3.

Here are the Golden Knights-Blackhawks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Golden Knights-Blackhawks Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -260

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +210

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+114)

How To Watch Golden Knights vs Blackhawks

Time:8:30 PM ET/ 5:30 PM PT

TV: EPSN+

Why the Golden Knights Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden Knights top line is led by Jack Eichel. Eichel leads the team in assists and points this year, coming into the game with 26 goals and 64 assists this year. Further, he has five goals and 29 assists on the power play. Mark Stone joins Eichel on the top line and is second on the team in points, coming in with 18 goals and 45 assists this year, good for 63 points. He has five goals and 20 assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Ivan Barbashev. Barbashev comes in with 20 goals and 25 assists this year.

With Tomas Hertl out of the lineup, it is Pavel Dorofeyev leading the second line. He comes in with 30 goals and 16 assists on the year. He is joined on the line by Nicholas Roy. Roy comes in with 11 goals and 15 assists this year. Finally, Shea Theodore has been solid from the blue line. He comes in with seven goals and 42 assists this year.

Adin Hill is expected to be in goal for the Vegas Golden Knights in this one. He is 27-11-5 on the year with a 2.48 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. He is 6-1-1 in March so far, with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage. Further, he has two shutouts in March.

Why the Blackhawks Will Cover the Spread/Win

Connor Bedard leads the top line for the Blackhawks this year. He leads the team in points this year, coming into the game with 20 goals and 36 assists on the year, good for 56 total points. He is joined on the top line by Ryan Donato, who leads the team in goals this year. Donato has 25 goals and 30 assists this year, good for a third-ranked 55 points. The line is rounded out by Frank Nazar. Nazar comes into the game with seven goals and ten assists this year.

Meanwhile, Teuvo Teravaninen is tied for first on the team in points, playing from the second line this year. He comes in with 15 goals and a team-leading 41 assists this year, good for his 56 points. He is joined on the line by Nick Foligno. Foligno comes in with 12 goals and 17 assists this year. Finally, Alex Vlasic has been solid this year from the blue line. He has four goals and 24 assists this year.

Spencer Knight is expected to be in goal for Chicago in this game. He is 15-13-1 on the year with a 2.60 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. He is 3-5-0 as a member of the Blackhawks but has given up three or fewer goals in five of the eight games.

Final Golden Knights-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights come in as heavy favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. They have scored well this year, scoring 3.39 goals per game while being the best in the NHL on the power play. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks are 30th in the NHL in goals against per game while scoring just 2.71 goals per game. Take Vegas in this one.

Golden Knights -1.5 (-102)