ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for the NBA Playoffs as we turn attention towards this upcoming series in the Western Conference. The No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies will visit the No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder as the two sides begin their playoff series. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in the Playoffs following their 120-106 play-in win over the Dallas Mavericks. They had their backs against the wall following a loss to the Golden State Warriors, but they've finally secured their spot and are searching for the biggest upset of the Playoffs.

The Oklahoma City Thunder earned their 1-seed following a franchise-best 68-14 regular season record. They've been one of the favorites all season to make it out of the Western Conference and into the NBA Finals, so their road begins here as double-digit betting favorites over the Grizzlies.

Here are the Grizzlies-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Grizzlies-Thunder Game 1 Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +13 (-112)

Moneyline: +570

Oklahoma City Thunder: -13 (-108)

Moneyline: -820

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT

TV: ABC

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Grizzlies Will Cover the Spread/Win

While the Memphis Grizzlies didn't have their best showing against the Warriors during their first play-in game, they had all the makings of a dangerous playoff team in rebounding against the Mavericks. Ja Morant saw everything go in during the first half of the game while Desmond Bane added 22 points of his own. Jaren Jackson Jr. came alive during the second half with a team-high 24 points as the Grizzlies thoroughly controlled the game on both ends of the floor.

The Grizzlies were swept 4-0 by the Thunder this season and they've lost their last nine consecutive meetings against Oklahoma City, dating back to 2022. This series will certainly be a daunting task as each of their losses this season have come by way of double-digits, so they'll certainly need some breakthrough performances from players like Bane and Zach Edey during this one. Edey will be a massive focal point for their defensive efforts in stopping the drives of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Why the Thunder Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder have proven themselves as the best team in the NBA throughout the Regular Season, but this first series will be a true litmus test to see how dominant they are. They handled this Grizzlies team with ease this season with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posting at least 30 points in each of the four meetings. He'll be the biggest factor for the Thunder and while the Grizzlies will try to game plan around him with double-teams and traps, he's still bound to produce thanks to his effortless scoring.

The most impressive part of this Thunder team has been their depth on the bench and it'll be interesting to see how they maintain their lead when players like Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins are seeing meaningful minutes in the postseason. They're also lucky to have a healthy Chet Holmgren heading into the playoffs, so expect the matchup between him and the bigs of Memphis to be a huge storyline throughout this game.

Final Grizzlies-Thunder Prediction & Pick

The Memphis Grizzlies have had a rollercoaster of emotions to get to this point and their last win over the Dallas Mavericks should be a huge boost in confidence as they head into this series. Still, they're playing on tired legs and will be hitting the road to OKC for the next two games, so you'd have to imagine that fatigue will begin to play a role at some point.

The Thunder, on the other hand, are fully rested and entering this series with the highest of expectations, so they'll need to get out there and just perform the way they have been all season. They've managed a perfect 4-0 record against the Grizzlies this season with each win coming by way of double-digits, so they're fully confident in their chances of advancing over this scrappy Memphis team.

The biggest key for the Thunder will be shutting down the production from Jaren Jackson Jr. in the mid-range and low blocks. He's also been lethal from three this season, so we can expect Chet Holmgren to leak out and challenge him along the perimeters.

For our final prediction here, we have to side with recent trends and take the Oklahoma City Thunder to cover in Game 1. They're a stellar 32-5 at home this season and with the way their previous meetings have gone, I don't expect them to slow down in this one.

Final Grizzlies-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -13 (-108)