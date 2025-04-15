ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Guardians travel to Baltimore to face the Orioles! The Guardians have had issues with consistency, while the Orioles have had problems early and have started the season extremely slow. This is a big series for both teams. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Orioles prediction and pick.

Guardians-Orioles Projected Starters

Logan Allen vs. Charlie Morton

Logan Allen (0-1) with a 3.60 ERA and a 1.80 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed one run on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts through 4.2 innings.

Away Splits: (0-1) 6.75 ERA

Charlie Morton (0-3) with an 8.78 ERA and a 1.88 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed four runs on four hits with five walks and four strikeouts through five innings.

Home Splits: (0-1) 9.00 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Orioles Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +128

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Guardians vs. Orioles

Time: 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT

TV: TBS/MASN2/CLEG

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians were great last season and finished with a 92-69 record. They are 8-7 this season and have won five of their last six games. Their bats were underwhelming the previous season and have struggled in comparison this year. They had one of the best pitching staffs in the MLB last year, and they have started this year playing solidly as well. Brayan Rocchio, Carlos Santana, Lane Thomas (out with an injury), Bo Naylor, Kyle Manzardo, Jose Ramirez, and Steven Kwan have been key to their offense this year. Tanner Bibee is the best pitcher on the roster, but Ben Lively and Logan Allen have also been solid. The Guardians have potential, but they need to put things together consistently.

The Guardians are starting Allen on the mound. He has a 0-1 record, a 3.60 ERA, and a 1.80 WHIP. He has allowed five runs on 11 hits with seven walks and five strikeouts through 10 innings across two games. He also has a K/BB ratio of 0.7. Allen is one of the best pitchers on the Guardians' roster, and he should have success against the Orioles' offense because they have had a slow start to the season.

The Guardians have talent behind the plate on offense, even after the offseason. They were 19th in team batting average at .222 and have fallen to a .212 average. Despite the Guardians' overall struggles, Kwan, Manzardo, and Ramirez have been extraordinary on offense. Kwan leads in batting average at .322, in OBP at .375, and in total hits with 19. Then, Ramirez leads in home runs with four, and Manzardo in RBI with 11. This offense has been unimpressive, but they get a great matchup against Charlie Morton and how much he has struggled this year in just three starts.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles had a 91-71 record last season, but it's been a slow start compared to 2025, where they have a 6-9 record and have lost three of their previous four games. Their offense was a top-10 unit last year but has fallen to mediocre this season. The pitching has fallen and struggled, especially compared to the offense. The Orioles have so much young talent behind the plate. Jordan Westburg, Adley Rutschman, Cedric Mullins, Ryan Mountcastle, Jackson Holliday, Tyler O'Neill, Ramon Urias, and Ryan O'Hearn have been red-hot to start the season. The pitching has struggled, but Zach Eflin (who is out with an injury), Tomoyuki Sugano, and Cade Povich have stood out despite their struggles. The Orioles have started the year slowly but have talent and can go on a run if things fall into place.

The Orioles are starting Charlie Morton on the mound. He has a 0-3 record, an 8.78 ERA, and a 1.88 WHIP. He has allowed 13 runs on 17 hits with eight walks and 17 strikeouts through 13.1 innings across his three starts. His K/BB ratio is also 2.1. Morton has gotten off to an awful start to the season, but the good news is that he's playing the Guardians' offense, which has not been impressive. This is the biggest X-factor of the game.

The Orioles' offense has fallen off recently after being one of the best offenses in the MLB last year. They are 16th in batting average at .235 after finishing with a .250 last season. O'Neill, Cedric Mullins, and Rutchman have led the way for a very balanced offensive lineup. Mullins leads in home runs with three, RBI with 16, and OBP at .414. O'Neill is then the leader in batting average with .289 and total hits with 14. This offense will struggle against Allen for Cleveland, but they might be able to find some success just due to how much balance is across this roster.

Final Guardians-Orioles Prediction & Pick

Thanks to Allen, the Guardians should turn this into a pitching duel. The Orioles have been struggling recently, but they have the talent to pull off the win, even if Cleveland keeps the game close.

Final Guardians-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Guardians +1.5 (-164)