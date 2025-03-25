ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Atlanta Hawks and the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Rockets prediction and pick.

Tuesday's matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets promises to be intense. The Hawks, on a three-game win streak, face a Rockets team that had their nine-game winning streak snapped against a Nikola Jokic-less Denver Nuggets squad. Trae Young's 24.1 points and 11.4 assists per game will challenge Houston's top-five defense. Meanwhile, Alperen Sengun's dominance on the boards could limit Atlanta's rebounding opportunities. The Hawks' high-scoring offense, averaging 117.6 points per game, will test the Rockets' defensive prowess. This clash of contrasting styles will be pivotal for both teams' playoff aspirations. The Rockets' home advantage could be decisive in this battle of strengths.

Here are the Hawks-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Rockets Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +8 (-110)

Moneyline: +245

Houston Rockets: -8 (-110)

Moneyline: -300

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Rockets

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Atlanta Hawks, riding a three-game winning streak, face a formidable challenge against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. Despite the Rockets' impressive recent form winning nine out of their last ten games and strong home record, the Hawks have several factors working in their favor. Trae Young's exceptional playmaking, averaging 11.4 assists per game, will be crucial in exploiting the Rockets' lack of a reliable secondary playmaker. Additionally, the Hawks' high-powered offense, which averages 117.6 points per game, could overwhelm the Rockets' defense, even though Houston ranks fifth in points allowed per game. The Hawks' ability to move the ball effectively and create scoring opportunities could challenge the Rockets' defensive resilience.

To cover the spread or secure a win, the Hawks must capitalize on their strengths in ball movement and scoring efficiency. Their recent form suggests they are in a good rhythm, and their offense is well-equipped to handle the Rockets' defensive pressure. Furthermore, the Hawks' rebounding, though not as strong as the Rockets', can still limit Houston's second-chance opportunities if they focus on securing defensive rebounds. Given the Hawks' potent offense and the Rockets' reliance on transition play and rebounding, Atlanta could find success by controlling the tempo and forcing the Rockets into half-court situations, where Houston has struggled with execution. If the Hawks can maintain their scoring pace and limit the Rockets' transition opportunities, they have a good chance of covering the spread or even securing an upset victory.

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Houston Rockets are well-positioned to win and cover the spread against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. One of the key factors working in their favor is their dominant rebounding, which leads the league with an average of 48.6 rebounds per game. Alperen Sengun's impressive 10.5 rebounds per game will be crucial in limiting the Hawks' second-chance opportunities and controlling the boards. Additionally, the Rockets' strong home record, with a 26-11 mark at Toyota Center, suggests they are highly effective in front of their own crowd. Their top-five defense, allowing just 109 points per game, will also challenge the Hawks' high-scoring offense, which averages 117.6 points per game but struggles with defensive consistency.

The Rockets' recent form is another significant advantage. They have won nine of their last ten games, showcasing a balanced offense led by Jalen Green's scoring and Sengun's all-around play. The Hawks, while on a three-game win streak, have a less consistent road record at 16-18. The Rockets' ability to limit fast-break opportunities and prevent points off turnovers will be pivotal in slowing down the Hawks' fast-paced offense. Given these strengths, the Rockets are likely to control the tempo of the game and capitalize on their home advantage. With their strong defense and rebounding prowess, they should be able to cover the spread and secure a victory against the Hawks. The Rockets' depth and defensive resilience make them a formidable opponent, especially in Houston, where they have been nearly unbeatable lately.

Final Hawks-Rockets Prediction & Pick

The Houston Rockets will win and cover the spread against the Atlanta Hawks. The Rockets' dominant rebounding and strong home defense will challenge the Hawks' offense, limiting their scoring opportunities. Alperen Sengun's presence on the boards will be crucial in controlling the tempo. The Hawks' inconsistent road record and defensive vulnerabilities will be exposed by the Rockets' balanced offense. With their nine-game winning streak and home advantage, the Rockets are poised to secure a decisive victory, covering the spread in the process. Their defensive prowess and rebounding edge will prove too much for Atlanta to overcome.

Final Hawks-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -8 (-110), Over 232.5 (-110)