The Atlanta Hawks are on the road to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Hawks-Timberwolves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hawks are not the best team, but they do a pretty good job scoring. Atlanta is ninth in the NBA with 116.3 points per game. Their field goal percentage is not great, but they do take plenty of shots. Atlanta takes the third-most shots per game in the NBA, and they get to the free throw line the third-most. The Hawks will have to be at their best on the offensive side of the floor if they want to win this game.

Atlanta has already played the Timberwolves once this season. They won that game by 13 points, and they scored 117. 65 of those points came in the second half. The Hawks were able to shoot 53.4 percent from the field, and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc in the win. Along with that, the Hawks made 21 of their 26 free throws. If the Hawks have a similar game in this one, they will have a chance to cover the spread.

The Hawks were also very good on defense in their first game against the Timberwolves. They held Minnesota to 104 points, and the Timberwolves really struggled to shoot the ball. The Timberwolves were held to 42.9 percent shooting from the floor, and 32.6 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Hawks held the Timberwolves to just 13 free throw attempts. That type of defensive game is exactly what the Hawks need to cover the spread Monday night.

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

As mentioned, Minnesota struggled against the Hawks in their first matchup. However, I would not expect that to happen again. The Hawks allow 118.9 points per game, which is the third-most in the NBA. Along with that, the Hawks have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.8 percent from the floor, which is the fourth-highest in the NBA. Additionally, the Hawks allow their opponents to shoot 37.7 percent from beyond the arc, and that is the second-highest in the NBA. With how much Atlanta struggles on defense, the Timberwolves will have a great chance to cover the spread.

Minnesota has scored 115, and 134 points in their last two games. Those wins came against two very good teams in the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks. In those two games, the Timberwolves are shooting over 50 percent, and 42.4 percent from beyond the arc. They are playing very well on offense, and that should be the case again on Monday. Considering how much the Hawks struggle on defense, the Timberwolves have an opportunity to win big.

One thing to keep in mind is the absence of Trae Young. Young is out Monday night with a hamstring injury, and he will be missed. The Hawks score less points per game when Young is out, and that is going to hurt them against a good defensive team like the Timberwolves. With Young being out for this game, expect the Timberwolves to roll pretty easily.

Final Hawks-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Trae Young is out, and the Hawks are on a four-game losing streak. I will take the Timberwolves to cover the spread.

Final Hawks-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves -10.5 (-110)