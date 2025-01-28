ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Miami Heat have emerged as the favorites to trade for Sacramento Kings’ All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox, according to Bovada, which lists Miami’s odds at +450. This development comes as the Heat continue to navigate the Jimmy Butler trade saga, potentially paving the way for a major roster shakeup.

The Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic are also in the mix, with Bovada giving the Rockets +600 odds and the Magic +650 odds to acquire Fox. The Heat currently hold a 23-22 record and are sixth in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Rockets are 31-14, sitting in second place in the Western Conference, and the Magic are 24-24, ranking seventh in the East.

Kings open to trade talks for De'Aaron Fox

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Kings are reportedly open to trade discussions involving the 27-year-old Fox. Uncertainty surrounding Fox’s future with Sacramento has grown in recent weeks following the team’s decision to part ways with head coach Mike Brown, who shared a strong relationship with the star guard.

Before Brown’s dismissal, Fox’s agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, met with Kings executives to discuss the franchise’s direction. While the Kings rebounded from a 13-19 start to climb to 24-22 and currently sit as the 10th seed in the Western Conference, questions about Fox’s long-term future remain unresolved.

Fox is having another strong season, averaging 25.2 points, 6.2 assists, five rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 32.4% from three-point range across 43 games. He is owed $34.8 million this season and $37 million next season before becoming a free agent.

Jimmy Butler's trade uncertainty fuels Heat's potential interest in Fox

Miami’s potential pursuit of Fox coincides with ongoing drama surrounding Jimmy Butler, who was suspended indefinitely on Monday. The suspension followed Butler leaving a team shootaround after being informed that Haywood Highsmith would start over him in Miami’s double-overtime victory against the Orlando Magic.

At 35 years old, Butler remains productive, averaging 17 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 54% from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc. However, his frustration with the organization, coupled with his $48.7 million salary this season and $52.4 million player option for next season, has made his future with the team increasingly uncertain.

Adding Fox would bring a dynamic playmaker to Miami’s backcourt and position the Heat to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference. Fox’s ability to score, distribute, and defend would complement Miami’s roster, especially if Butler is moved as part of the transaction.

However, any trade for Fox would require significant assets, and Miami’s willingness to part with draft capital or other key players remains to be seen. Additionally, Fox reportedly has a preferred destination in the San Antonio Spurs, according to ESPN’s James Ham. The Spurs, currently 20-23, could present a compelling alternative for Fox if Miami or other suitors fail to secure a deal.

Heat, Rockets, Magic emerge as key players in trade talks

As the February 6 trade deadline approaches, the Miami Heat’s odds of landing Fox reflect the team’s interest in reshaping its roster amid Butler’s trade saga. With the Sacramento Kings open to discussions and teams like the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic also in the mix, the next few weeks will be critical in determining the futures of both De’Aaron Fox and Jimmy Butler.

Whether Fox ends up in Miami, Houston, Orlando, or elsewhere, his name remains one of the most prominent in ongoing NBA trade rumors, and the Heat’s involvement ensures that their season will continue to attract league-wide attention.