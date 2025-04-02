ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Celtics welcome the Miami Heat back to the TD Garden, where the competitive Eastern Conference rivalry continues. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Celtics prediction and pick.

The Heat will be in the Play-In Tournament. Their chances of making the playoffs are slim as they have to likely beat either the Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, or Atlanta Hawks to advance. At this rate, they will likely need two wins to make it. They are 34-41 and have won five straight games. But they might be too little too late to pass the Magic or Hawks in the standings. Miami ended March strong with wins against the Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors, Hawks, Philadlephia 76ers, and Washington Wizards.

The Celtics are playing their best basketball of the season. They have won nine straight games and are coming off a huge win over the Memphis Grizzlies to end their road trip a perfect 6-0. At 56-19, they are four games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers. They will likely not pass them in the standings so their fate as the 2nd seed is almost secured. The Celtics are an incredible 32-7 on the road, which proves that they will be a tough out in the playoffs once again. An Oklahoma City Thunder-Boston Celtics NBA Finals seems very likely as of right now.

Here are the Heat-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Celtics Odds

Miami Heat: +11 (-110)

Moneyline: +410

Boston Celtics: -11 (-110)

Moneyline: -550

Over: 212 (-110)

Under: 212 (-110)

How To Watch Heat vs. Celtics

Time: 7:30 ET/4:30 PT

TV: NBC Sports Boston, FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Why the Heat Will Cover the Spread/Win

As of right now, Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell, Nikola Jovic, Kevin Love, and Duncan Robinson are all game-time decisions. The Heat should have most of them available, if not all of them. However, none of them played in the win over the Wizards.

Depsite not having their vets, the Heat are playing well right now. They are well-coached and should give the Celtics a fight on Wednesday night. They scored 120 points in the win over the Wizards as Bam Adebayo scored 28 points. Tyler Herro scored 27, and the Heat had three players score 10 or more points off the bench. If they can get consistent scoring for their depth, then they should cover this large spread against Boston on the road.

If Wiggins is available, he has the experience guarding Tatum and Brown. He gives the Heat a much better shot at keeping this close.

Why the Celtics Will Cover the Spread/Win

As of now, Al Horford, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jaylen Brown are all game-time decisions. Brown did not play in the win over the Grizzlies.

Horford had the game of the season for the Celtics as he scored 26 points off the bench in the win in Memphis. His three-point shooting and defense proved to be very clutch for the C's to get past a very good Grizzlies team. Horford seems to continue to get better with age. If he is playing like this in the playoffs, then the Celtics will be very deep.

Everything seems to be firing on all cylinders for this team right now. They are just about at full strength, as some players like Brown and Porzingis need to miss a few games due to lingering injuries. Despite that, their depth proves to be too good for opposing teams to handle. A few weeks back, Payton Prichard and Derrick White combined for 81 points as Jayson Tatum, Brown, and Porzingis were all out. You don't know who is going to perform well each night, but you know someone will which will get them over the hump.

Tatum has been playing consistently all year, which has been crucial for this team. He leads them with 27.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and in minutes per game at 36.4.

Final Heat-Celtics Prediction & Pick

This should be a no-brainer. The Celtics take this one easily.

Final Heat-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Celtics -11 (-110)