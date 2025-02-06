ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 312: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 kicks off the prelims with a fight between HyunSung Park and Nyamjaragal Tumendemberel in the flyweight division. Park comes into this still undefeated after being successful in his UFC debut meanwhile, Tumendemberel suffered his first professional defeat in his UFC debut his last time out. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Park-Tumendemberel prediction and pick.

HyunSung Park (9-0) the winner of the Road to UFC hit the ground running in his UFC debut when he brutally knocked out fellow flyweight Shannon Ross in his UFC debut. Park will now be looking to remain unbeaten and continue his winning ways when he takes on Nyamjaragal Tumendemberel this weekend at UFC 312.

Nyamjaragal Tumendemberel (8-1) came into his UFC debut with hype surrounding him with his unblemished record but that has quickly faded after his split decision defeat to Carlos Hernandez. Now, Tumendemberel will be looking to take Park from the ranks of the unbeaten when he steps across from him inside the octagon this weekend at UFC 312.

Here are the UFC 312 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 312 Odds: HyunSung Park-Nyamjaragal Tumendemberel Odds

HyunSung Park: -238

Nyamjaragal Tumendemberel: +195

Over 2.5 rounds: +105

Under 2.5 rounds: -135

Why HyunSung Park Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Shannon Ross – KO R2

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 8 (4 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

HyunSung Park’s undefeated record (9-0) is no fluke, and his well-rounded skill set positions him to outclass Nyamjargal Tumendemberel at UFC 312. Park’s striking blends precision and power, landing 42-47% of his significant strikes across UFC bouts while mixing elbows and body shots to break opponents down. More critically, his grappling is elite—four of his nine wins come by rear-naked choke, including a third-round submission over SeungGuk Choi in his UFC debut. Park’s ability to chain strikes into takedowns (11 attempts in two UFC fights) allows him to control where fights unfold, and his cardio ensures he maintains a relentless pace. Against Tumendemberel, who struggled defensively in his UFC debut against Carlos Hernandez, Park’s pressure will exploit gaps in the Mongolian’s striking defense and wear him down late.

Tumendemberel (8-1) relies heavily on explosive moments, but Park’s technical consistency will neutralize his sporadic offense. While Tumendemberel boasts five submission wins, his tendency to chase submissions over positional control leaves him vulnerable to counters—a flaw Hernandez exploited. Park’s durability and ability to recover quickly from strikes will help him weather early aggression, while his sharp jab and body kicks will accumulate damage. Tumendemberel’s split-decision loss also revealed struggles against volume strikers, and Park’s 5.1 significant strikes landed per minute will force him into reactive mode. Expect Park to blend striking flurries with timely takedowns, sealing a late finish or dominant decision.

Why Nyamjaragal Tumendemberel Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Carlos Hernandez – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 7 (2 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

Nyamjargal Tumendemberel’s unorthodox aggression and finishing instincts position him to hand HyunSung Park his first loss at UFC 312. Tumendemberel (8-1) blends explosive striking with a relentless submission game, securing five wins by choke and two by knockout. His 5-inch reach advantage allows him to dictate range, while his chaotic pressure disrupts opponents’ rhythm—a tactic that overwhelmed regional foes and nearly edged Carlos Hernandez in a split decision. Park (9-0), though undefeated, has faced questionable competition, with critics noting his UFC wins came against fighters like Shannon Ross, who struggled at the elite level. His tendency to rush finishes leaves openings for counters, and defensive lapses led to knockdowns against SeungGuk Choi.

Tumendemberel’s cardio and adaptability will test Park’s durability. While Park’s grappling is elite, Tumendemberel’s opportunistic submission hunting capitalizes on positional sacrifices—a flaw Hernandez exploited. Park’s self-critical nature hints at mental fragility under sustained pressure, while Tumendemberel thrives in brawls. Expect the Mongolian’s volume and diversity to outwork Park, culminating in a late submission or decisive striking exchange to seal the upset.

Final HyunSung Park-Nyamjaragal Tumendemberel Prediction & Pick

Final HyunSung Park-Nyamjaragal Tumendemberel Prediction & Pick: HyunSung Park (-238), Over 2.5 Rounds (+105)