It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Iowa-Maryland prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Iowa-Maryland.

There are numerous Big Ten college basketball games on Sunday. One game is Iowa at Maryland in a late-afternoon start in College Park.

Maryland is heading to the NCAA Tournament. There were some wobbles at times this season, but they didn't last very long. Coach Kevin Willard was able to get his team back on track whenever there were a few stumbles or missteps. Maryland has size and length in the paint, something a lot of other teams in college basketball don't have. Derik Queen and Julian Reese are a potent and forceful 1-2 combination for the Terps, who can throw large bodies at opponents, dominate the glass, and deter a lot of shots near the rim. So many coaches fail at roster construction and are left without bigs who can make a huge impact. A lot of people like to say that guard play wins NCAA Tournament games, and to an extent, that is true, but Maryland has beefed up in the paint, and that's what makes this team so tough to go up against. Maryland hosts Iowa intending to use its size to great effect.

Here are the Iowa-Maryland College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Iowa-Maryland Odds

Iowa: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +490

Maryland: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -710

Over: 158.5 (-110)

Under: 158.5 (-110)

How to Watch Iowa vs Maryland

Time: 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Why Iowa Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa surprised a number of people who follow the Big Ten when it went to New Jersey a few days ago and knocked off Rutgers. The Hawkeyes showed some fight and backbone, a level of resilience a lot of observers didn't think they had. This is a real building block for Iowa. The win at Rutgers should be a great source of confidence for this game and for the remainder of the season. Keep in mind there have been whispers about the possible retirement of longtime head coach Fran McCaffery. Whether those whispers have any substance to them or not, it remains that McCaffery has a lot to play for here and wants to make the end of the season count for Iowa. Seeing his players go to the wall and play very hard against Rutgers should reinforce a sense that Iowa is here to compete, and will keep this game close enough to cover what is a very large spread, a double-digit number.

Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread/Win

Maryland has the better team than Iowa, but it's more than just a team; Maryland has lineup ingredients Iowa is not going to be able to withstand. Derik Queen and Julian Reese are bigger, stronger, longer, and more powerful than any two players Iowa can put on the floor. Even if Maryland misses its initial shot on a possession, Queen and Reese can go play volleyball on the glass and give Maryland a buffet of second-chance points. Maryland is going to get a good NCAA Tournament seed (8 or higher, meaning it will wear home whites as the higher seed in a first-round game). Maryland has incentive to boost that seeding as much as it possibly can. The Terps might be able to get a No. 5 seed if they can finish the season strong.

Final Iowa-Maryland Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Maryland, but the spread is a little large for our liking. Maybe wait 10 to 15 game minutes for a live bet.

Final Iowa-Maryland Prediction & Pick: Maryland -11.5