ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Winnipeg Jets will travel to the Garden State to face the New Jersey Devils. This could be a Stanley Cup preview as we share our NHL odds series and make a Jets-Devils prediction and pick.

The Devils lead the head-to-head series 35-33. But the Jets have gone 7-3 over the past 10 meetings. Somehow, this will be the first meeting between the teams this late in the season. The Devils will look to replicate the 4-1 win they had over the Jets last season at the Prudential Center, but that will be much harder this time around as they have lost Jack Hughes for the season.

Here are the Jets-Devils NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Jets-Devils Odds

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+198)

Moneyline: -126

New Jersey Devils: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: +105

Over: 5.5 (-112)

Under: 5.5 (-108)

How To Watch Jets vs. Devils

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN+, and MSGS

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets might make some moves as the trade deadline approaches. Regardless, they will be ready to play and have the advantage for when they meet the Devils. There is a reason why they are currently the best team in the Western Conference. Throughout the season, the Jets have continually done everything they could to stay ahead of the competition. Of course, it helps when you have two of the best snipers in the game.

Mark Scheifele has set records and made spectacular plays this season while leading the Jets. So far, he has led the Jets with 34 goals while also totaling 68 points. Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 76 points. Significantly, he has been all over the ice and one of the most dangerous threats around. But those two have received great help from Gabriel Vilardi. Amazingly, he has stepped up majorly this season, pelting 26 goals and 29 assists to act as the third-best scorer. Nikolaj Ehlers has also been solid, with 19 goals and 33 assists.

The number one reason why the Jets are significantly better this season is their improved powerplay. After ranking in the bottom of the league in powerplay percentage last season, the Jets currently have the best powerplay in the league, highlighted by 11 goals from Villardi, and nine each from Scheifele and Connor.

Connor Hellebuyck has been one of the, if not the best, goalies in the NHL this season. Remarkably, he comes in with a mark of 36-8-3 with a 2.01 goals-against average and a save percentage of .926. He plays behind a defense that is the best in the NHL in goals against. So far, the only blemish has been the penalty kill, as the Jets are only 16th at killing penalties.

The Jets will cover the spread if Scheifele, Connor, and Villardi can continue to set up scoring chances. Then, they need another great game from Hellebuyck.

Why the Devils Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Devils might bring someone in to try to replace Hughes' production, but one could never truly replace a player like that without any issues. Thus, someone else must step up.

Jesper Bratt leads the Devils in scoring, netting 17 goals and 53 assists. But how will he do without Hughes? Meanwhile, Nico Hischier had tallied 26 goals and 23 assists this season through 57 contests. The Devils have also gotten solid secondary scoring from Timo Meier, who has 17 goals and 24 assists. Yet, things have taken a turn for the worse recently with the injury to Dougie Hamilton.

The Devils are still one of the stingiest teams on defense, and that is thanks in part to goalie Jacob Markstrom, who is 21-11-5 with a 2.24 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910. New Jersey ranks second in goals against and also possesses the third-best penalty kill in the NHL.

The Devils will cover the spread if Bratt and Hischier can find some offense to make some things happen. Then, the defense must prevent Connor and Scheifele from getting good shots.

Final Jets-Devils Prediction & Pick

The Jets are 31-31 against the spread, while the Devils are 24-37 against the spread. Additionally, the Jets are 14-16 against the spread on the road, while the Devils are 12-16 against the spread at home. The Jets are 27-32-3 against the over/under, while the Devils are 22-37-2 against the over/under.

The injury to Hughes will hurt. I think the Devils will still beat the lesser teams. However, I think it will hurt them against the great teams. The Jets are a great team. Ultimately, I think they will be too much for this Devils' team and go into the Prudential Center and cover the spread with little resistance.

Final Jets-Devils Prediction & Pick: Jets -1.5 (+198)