Two of the best in the Western Conference face off as the Winnipeg Jets visit the Los Angeles Kings. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Kings prediction and pick.

The Jets come into the game last 51-19-4. That places them in first place in the Central Division. The Jets have also clinched a playoff birth. Last time out, they faced the Vancouver Cancuks. Pius Suter scored the first goal of the game, giving the Canucks the lead. In the second period, Kyle Connor scored to tie the game. Then, in the third period, the Jets would get goals from Mason Appleton and Cole Perfetti, as they would go on to win the game 3-1.

Meanwhile, the Kings are 41-23-9 on the year, sitting in second in the Pacific Division. In their last game, the Kings faced the San Jose Sharks. Quinton Byfield, who has been playing great as of late, set up Phillip Danault to give the Kings the one-goal lead. Adrian Kempe would score on the power play to make it 2-0. The Sharks would score in the second period to make it close, but the Kings would score four times in the second period and would add two more goals in the third on their way to an 8-1 win.

Here are the Jets-Kings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Jets-Kings Odds

Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-265)

Moneyline: +100

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+205)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 5.5 (+112)

Under: 5.5 (-138)

How To Watch Jets vs Kings

Time: 10:30 PM ET/ 7:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Jets Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets have been led by the combination of Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele this year. Connor leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year, coming into the game with 38 goals and 52 assists, good for 90 total points. Connor also has nine goals and 19 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Scheifele is second on the team in points. He comes into the game with 36 goals and 45 assists this year. Scheifele has ten goals and 13 assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Alex Iafallo. Iafallo has 13 goals and 13 assists so far this year.

On the second line, Nikolar Ehlers leads the way, while also sitting third on the team in points. He comes into the game with 24 goals and 39 assists, good for 63 points. He is joined on the line by Adam Lowry, who comes in with 14 goals and 17 assists this year. Further, the Jets get production from the blue line. Josh Morrissey comes in with 12 goals and 44 assists this year.

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to be in goal for the Jets in this one. He is 43-10-3 on the year with a 2.01 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. That places him first in the NHL in all three categories. He is 4-1-0 in his last five games, allowing two or fewer goals in each of the last three games.

Why the Kings Will Cover the Spread/Win

Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar lead the top line for the Kings this year. Kempe leads the team in goals and is tied for the lead in points this year, coming into the game with 31 goals and 29 assists, good for 60 points. He also has seven goals and five assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Kopitar leads the team in assists and is tied for the lead in points on the team this year. He comes in with 18 goals and 42 assists this year, good for 60 points. He also has four goals and 16 assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Andrei Kuzmenko. Kuzmenko has appeared in just 13 games with the Kings, having three goals and four assists.

Meanwhile, Kevin Fiala leads the second line. He is third on the team in points this year, having 28 goals and 22 assists on the year. Further, he has ten goals and nine assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Quinton Byfield, who is fourth on the team in points. Byfield has 19 goals and 27 assists.

Darcy Kuemper is expected to be in goals for the Kings. He is 25-10-7 this year with a 2.10 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. Kuemper is second in the NHL in goals-against average and second in the NHL in save percentage this year. He has also gone 3-2-0 in his last five games, and given up two or fewer goals in each of his last five games.

Final Jets-Kings Prediction & Pick

The odds in this NHL game suggest an evenly matched affair. The top two goalies in the NHL in most statistics are going to be on the ice in this one. The Kings are second in the NHL in goals-against per game this year. The Jets are first. Expect a low-scoring and tight game in this one.

Final Jets-Kings Prediction & Pick: Under 5.5 (-138)