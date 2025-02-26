ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Winnipeg Jets continue their road trip as they face the Nashville Predators. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Predators prediction and pick.

The Jets enter Wednesday night at 41-14-3 on the year. That places them in first place in the Central Division and with the best record in the NHL this year. On Wednesday night, the Jets will face the Ottawa Senators, before traveling to face the Predators on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Predators are 20-30-7 on the year, placing them in seventh in the Central Division. The disappointing season for the Predators has them exploring options at the trade deadline. In their last game, they faced the Florida Panthers. Sam Bennett opened the scoring in the first period on the power play. In the second period, Justin Sourdif scored his first goal of the year to make it 2-0. The Predators would get one back in the third, but the Panthers would add two more goals on their way to a 4-1 win.

Here are the Jets-Predators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Jets-Predators Odds

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+198)

Moneyline: -120

Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How To Watch Jets vs Predators

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets have been led by Kyle Connor this year. Connor leads the team in assists and points this year, coming into the game with 30 goals and 41 assists, good for 71 total points. Connor also has nine goals and 14 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Mark Scheifele leads the team in goals this year joining Connor on the top line. He comes into the game with 32 goals and 33 assists this year. Scheifele has nine goals and 11 asssits on the power play. Finally, Gabriel Vilardi is third on the team in points, coming in with 26 goals and 27 assists this year. Further, he has 11 goals and 11 assists on the power play.

It is Nikolaj Ehlers who leads the second line and is fourth on the team in points. He comes into the game with 18 goals and 32 assists, good for 50 points. He is joined by Cole Perfetti on the second line. Perfetti comes into the game with 11 goals and 25 assists. Finally, Josh Morrisey has been great from the blue line. He comes into the game with eight goals and 39 assists, plus 17 assists on the power play.

With Connor Hellebuyck expecting to be in goal Wednesday night, it will be Eric Comrie in this one. He is 6-7-1 on the year with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He is 3-1-1 in his last five starts, giving up two or fewer goals and having a save percentage over .900 in four of the five starts.

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Predators' top line is led by the combination of Filip Forsberg and Jonathan Marchessault. Forsberg leads the team in goals, asssits, and points this year. He comes into the game with 21 goals and 32 assists this year, while also having seven goals and 11 assists on the power play. Marchessault comes in with 18 goals and 27 assists, sitting second on the team in points. He has four goals and 13 assists on the power play. Finally, Ryan O'Reilly comes in with 14 goals and 20 assists on the year, sitting fourth on the team in points.

Sitting third on the team in points is blue-liner Roman Josi. Josi has nine goals and 29 assists this year. Further, he has two goals and 15 assists on the power play. On the second line is Steven Stamkos. He comes in with 17 goals and 16 asssits on the year. He is joined on the second line by Gustav Nyquist. Nyquist comes into the game with nine goals and 11 assists this year.

Juuse Saros is expected to tend the twine for the Predators in this one. He is 12-24-6 this year with a 2.93 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. He is 1-1 since the 4 Nations break. In the first game, Sarson stopped 31 of 32 shots in a win. Still, he struggled last time out, allowing four goals on 25 shots.

Final Jets-Predators Prediction & Pick

The Jets come in as slight favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. One reason is that they are coming off a game the night before in Ottawa. This places the backup goaltender in the net. Still, Eric Comrie has been solid this year and is playing better than Juuse Saros currently. Further, the Jets are first in the NHL in goals-against this year. They also score 3.57 goals per game and have the best power play in the NHL. Meanwhile, while the Predators are 11th in the NHL on the penalty kill, they are 27th in goals against. Further, they only score 2.56 goals per game. Take the Jets in this one.

