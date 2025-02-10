ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Sacramento Kings take on the Dallas Mavericks Monday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Mavericks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Kings-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Mavericks Odds

Sacramento Kings: +1 (-108)

Moneyline: -104

Dallas Mavericks: -1 (-112)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Mavericks

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: KFAA-TV, NBC Sports California

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings have come back down to earth a little bit after trading De'Aaron Fox. They do still have a good team. With DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis still on the squad and the addition of Zach Lavine, the Kings have the talent to win. These three players combine to average 61.0 points per game. The Kings will need these players to have their best game if they want to beat a hot Mavericks team. If they can each get to 20 points, the Kings will have a great chance to win on the road Monday night.

Sacramento has already beaten the Mavericks once this season. Now both teams were very different in the game, but the gameplan does not change all that much. In the game, Sacramento held Dallas to just 100 points and 42.1 percent shooting from the floor. Additionally, the Kings were able to take 24 more more shots than the Mavericks. The Kings dominated the in all aspects of the game, and they have to find a way to do that again. If they can make it tough for Dallas to get a shot off, and beat up on them in the paint, the Kings will win this game.

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Dallas has won their last two games against some very good teams. The Mavericks were able to beat the Boston Celtics on the road and the Houston Rockets at home. In those two games, Dallas has scored 127 and 116 points. Additionally, the Mavericks are shooting 51.5 percent from the floor and an incredible 48.2 percent from beyond the arc. This is the kind of offensive play the Mavericks need on Monday night. If they can have another game of shooting lights out, this game will be won with ease.

Anthony Davis is out for some time, but Dallas still has Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson. These two players have been very good. On the season, Irving is averaging 24.1 points per game, which is now leading the team (not counting Davis' first game). Thompson is averaging just 13.7 points per game, but he has been shooting the ball a bit better in the last two games. It will be up to Irving and Thompson Monday night. If these two players can have one of their better scoring nights, the Mavericks will be able to come out on top.

Final Kings-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

It is hard to tell who the better team is here. Both made massive trades, but the Mavericks will be without the star players they acquired. Dallas also has a couple other injuries that could really impact their team should they be absent Monday night. With that said, I think the Kings have a great chance to win this game on the road. I will take Sacramento to win straight up.

Final Kings-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Kings ML (-104)