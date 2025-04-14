ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Kraken close their season as they host the Los Angeles Kings. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Kraken prediction and pick.

The Kings come into the game at 46-24-9 on the year, which places them in second in the Pacific Division. The Kings have clinched a spot in the Stanely Cup playoffs. Los Angeles will face the Oilers on Monday night in Edmonton. With a win, they will clinch home ice in the first round. Still, even with a loss, they can secure home ice with a win over the Kraken.

Meanwhile, the Kraken are 35-40-6 on the year, which places them in seventh in the Pacific Division. The Kraken has been eliminated from playoff contention. In their last game, they faced the St. Louis Blues. After a scoreless first period, Jaden Schwartz scored to make it 1-0. The Blues would tie it in the third, by Michael Eyssimont gave the Kraken the lead again. Still, the Blues would score twice in 13 seconds to take the lead. Shaney Wright would tie the game for the Kraken, forcing overtime and then a shootout. There, the Kraken would win the game.

Here are the Kings-Kraken NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings-Kraken Odds

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+190)

Moneyline: -130

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-240)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 5.5 (+102)

Under: 5.5 (-124)

How To Watch Kings vs Kraken

Time: 10:30 PM ET/ 7:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Kings Will Cover the Spread/Win

Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar lead the top line for the Kings this year. Kempe leads the team in points this year, coming into the game with 33 goals and 35 assists, good for 68 points. He also has seven goals and eight assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Kopitar leads the team in assists and is second in points on the team this year. He comes in with 21 goals and 44 assists this year, good for 65 points. He also has four goals and 17 assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Andrei Kuzmenko. Kuzmenko has appeared in just 19 games with the Kings, having five goals and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, Kevin Fiala leads the second line. He is third on the team in points while leading the team in goals this year, having 34 goals and 22 assists on the year. Further, he has 13 goals and nine assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Quinton Byfield, who is fourth on the team in points. Byfield has 22 goals and 31 assists.

Darcy Kuemper is expected to be in goals for the Kings on Monday, placing David Rittich in goal for this one. He is 15-13-2 this year with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage. Rittich has gone 3-2-0 in his last five starts, including stopping 22 of 23 shots in his last start.

Why the Kraken Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Kraken is currently led by Jaden Schwartz. Schwartz comes into the game with 25 goals and 23 assists, good for third on the team in points this year. He is joined on the line by Matty Beniers and Kaapo Kakko. Beniers comes into the game with 19 goals and 23 assists, good for 42 total points. Meanwhile, Kakko comes in with 10 goals and 19 assists, in his 48 games with the Kraken.

Meanwhile, Jared McCann leads the team in scoring this year, leading the team in assists and points. He comes into the game with 22 goals and 38 assists, good for 60 total points. McCann is currently playing on the third line with Andre Burakovsky, who comes in with ten goals and 26 assists this year. On the second line is Chandler Stephenson, who is second on the team in points. He comes in with 13 goals and 38 assists this year, good for 51 total points.

Joey Daccord is expected to be in goal for the Kraken in this one. Daccord is 27-22-5 this year with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. He has won three of his last five starts. Further, he has allowed two or fewer goals in four of his last five games.

Final Kings-Kraken Prediction & Pick

The Kings come into this NHL game as favorites in terms of odds. Neither team has much to play for in this game. If the Kings win Monday night, they will be locked into home in in the first round with the Oilers. Even if they do not secure home ice in that game, they should be able to in this one or the next. Further, the Kings have been the much better team as of late. They have just one loss in their last seven games, but the one loss was a 2-1 loss to the Kraken. In the other seven games, they have scored 30 goals though. The Kings will not have a repeat performance of that game and take the win.

Final Kings-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Kings ML (-130)