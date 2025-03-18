ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Kraken and the Blackhawks meet in Chicago! These two teams have had trouble playing well consistently this season. The Kraken has been slightly better, but this game will be a big test for both to at least try and get back on track. We continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Blackhawks prediction and pick.

The Seattle Kraken have been inconsistent this season. They have a 29-34-5 record and have a 3-2 record in their last five games. Jared McCann and Chandler Stephenson make this team go. This is a big opportunity for the Kraken to get back on track in this game against a bad Blackhawks team in Chicago. This would be a perfect bounce-back opportunity for the Kraken in this game.

The Chicago Blackhawks have had a rough season. They are 20-38-9 and need a win in this game to end their streak of four straight games. Connor Bedard and Teuvo Teravainen are the difference-makers making this team go. Despite the struggles, those two have been great, and they need to have a big game to have a chance against the Kraken at home in Chicago.

Here are the Kraken-Blackhawks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kraken-Blackhawks Odds

Seattle Kraken: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -156

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 6.5 (+114)

Under: 6.5 (-140)

How To Watch Kraken vs Blackhawks

Time: 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT

TV: ESPN+/Chicago Sports Network/TEGNA

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kraken have been solid on offense this season. They score 2.97 goals per game, have an 18.8% power play percentage, and an 11% shooting percentage.

Stephenson is the Kraken's best all-around player. He leads the team in points with 47 and assists with 36. However, the best goal-scorer on the roster is Eeli Tolvanen, who has 21.

This offense has been solid this season, and they should have a matchup advantage against a Blackhawks defense that has had a rough season. This is an excellent matchup for the Kraken on the road for the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks' defense has been worse than their offense. They allow 3.51 goals per game and have an 89.7% save percentage.

Petr Mrazek and Arvid Soderblom are Chicago's two primary goalies this season. Mrazek has 10 wins, 19 losses, and two overtime losses through 33 games. Mrazek allows 3.46 goals per game with an 89% save percentage. Then, Soderblom has eight wins, 16 losses, and seven losses through 32 games. Soderblom allows 3.14 goals per game with a 90.1% save percentage.

The Blackhawks have had a rough year on defense, and the Kraken have an offense to take advantage of. This is a big game for Seattle, and they should take full advantage.

Why the Blackhawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kraken defense has struggled this season compared to its offense. They allow 3.21 goals per game and have an 89.5% save percentage.

The Kraken has two decent goalies, Joey Daccord and Philipp Grubhauer, and this defense relies on them. Daccord has 22 wins, 18, and four overtime losses through 46 games. He allows 2.68 goals per game with a 90.9% save percentage. Then, Grubhauer has seven wins, 15 losses, and one overtime loss. He allows 3.83 goals per game with an 87.2% save percentage.

The Kraken have had issues maintaining consistency on defense and have taken a step back with Grubhauer struggling. The good news is that the Blackhawks have struggled on offense, so Seattle might be able to find some success in this game.

The Blackhawks have struggled on offense this season. They score 2.70 goals per game, have a 24.4% power play percentage, and have an 11.1% shooting percentage.

The best two players on this team are Bedard and Teravainen. These two players are tied for the team lead in points with 52 each. Teravainen is first in assists, with 37 assists in the season. Bedard is second in goals with 17, but Ryan Donato is first in goal-scoring with 23 on the season.

This offense has talent, but the consistency has not been there. They might be able to score on the Kraken and their defense, but it's a matchup that goes against Chicago, even with home ice.

Final Kraken-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

The Kraken's offense is the best unit in this game, but I like the Blackhawks to cover this spread thanks to home ice and Connor Bedard's best performance.

Final Kraken-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick: Chicago Blackhawks +1.5 (-196)