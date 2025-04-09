ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Pacific Division battle as the Seattle Kraken visits the Vegas Golden Knights. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Golden Knights prediction and pick.

The Kraken come into the game at 34-39-6 on the year, which places them in seventh in the Pacific Division, and the Kraken have been eliminated from the playoff race. In their last game, they faced the Utah Hockey Club. Mikhail Sergachev, Clayton Keller, and Kailer Yamamoto all scored in the first period to give Utah the 3-0 lead. In the second period, Lawson Crouse, Logan Cooley, Nick Schmaltz, and Michael Carcone all scored to make it 7-0. The Kraken would score on a Jared McCann goal in the third period but still fall 7-1.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights come into the game at 47-22-9 on the year, which gives them the top spot in the Pacific Division. They faced the Colorado Avalanche last time out. William Karlsson would give the Golden Knights the lead in the first period, and Brayden McNabb would make it 2-0 early in the second period. Still, Valeri Nichushkin and Jimmy Vesey would tie the game in the second period. After a scoreless third period and overtime, the game would go to a shootout where the Avalanche would win the game.

Here are the Kraken-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kraken-Golden Knights Odds

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +215

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -265

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Kraken vs Golden Knights

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Kraken Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Kraken is currently led by Jaden Schwartz. Schwartz comes into the game with 24 goals and 23 assists, good for this on the team in points this year. He is joined on the line by Matty Beniers and Kaapo Kakko. Beniers comes into the game with 19 goals and 23 assists, good for 42 total points. Meanwhile, Kakko comes in with 10 goals and 19 assists, in his 46 games with the Kraken.

Meanwhile, Jared McCann leads the team in scoring this year, leading the team in assists and points. He comes into the game with 21 goals and 38 assists, good for 59 total points. McCann is currently playing on the third line with Andre Burakovsky, who comes in with ten goals and 26 assists this year. On the second line is Chandler Stephenson, who is second on the team in points. He comes in with 13 goals and 28 assists this year, good for 51 total points.

Joey Daccord is expected to be in goal for the Kraken in this one. Daccord is 27-21-5 this year with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. He has won three of his last five starts but has been hit-and-miss. In his three wins, he has allowed just two goals. In his two losses, he has allowed 11 goals.

Why the Golden Knights Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden Knights top line is led by Jack Eichel. Eichel leads the team in assists and points this year, coming into the game with 27 goals and 66 assists this year. Further, he has five goals and 29 assists on the power play. Mark Stone joins Eichel on the top line and is second on the team in points, coming in with 19 goals and 48 assists this year, good for 67 points. He has five goals and 20 assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Ivan Barbashev. Barbashev comes in with 21 goals and 27 assists this year.

Pavel Dorofeyev is leading the second line with Tomas Hertl still out of the lineup. He comes in with 33 goals and 17 assists on the year. He is joined on the line by Nicholas Roy. Roy comes in with 13 goals and 15 assists this year. Finally, Shea Theodore has been solid from the blue line. He comes in with seven goals and 47 assists.

Adin Hill is expected to be in goal for the Vegas Golden Knights in this one. He is 30-13-5 on the year with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He is 3-2-0 in his last five games but hasn't given up more than three goals in any of them.

Final Kraken-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights come into this NHL game as heavy favorites in terms of odds. Part of that has been the up-and-down nature of the Kraken. In their last ten games, they have won four games. In the four wins, they have outscored their opponent 18-3. Meanwhile, in the six losses, they have been outscored 28-10. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights have won seven of their last ten games. They are fifth in the NHL in goals-against per game while scoring 3.32 goals per game this year. Take the Golden Knights in this one.

Final Kraken-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights -1.5 (-106)