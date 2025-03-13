ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Lakers hit the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Bucks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Lakers-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Bucks Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +5.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +190

Milwaukee Bucks: -5.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Bucks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bucks have lost their last three games heading into this one. In those three games, Milwaukee has really struggled to score the basketball. They are averaging 107.7 points per game, which is much lower than their season average. They did play some pretty good defensive teams, so they were forced to slow the pace down which has really hurt them. If the Lakers can slow the pace down, and force the Bucks to really play in the half court, they will have a great chance to win this game on the road.

Los Angeles has played some pretty good defense themselves. On the season, the Lakers have allowed the eighth-fewest points in the NBA, the seventh-lowest field goal percentage, the fourth-lowest three-point percentage, and they hold teams to the fifth-fewest free throws attempted per game. The Lakers have to continue their solid defensive play Thursday night. If they can keep it up, the Lakers will be able to cover the spread.

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Milwaukee has to take advantage of the Lakers rough play lately. They do not have LeBron James, so their offense has taken a bit of a hit. Without him the Lakers only have Luka Doncic to rely on. The Bucks should be able to focus on Doncic and find a way to keep him from winning the game for the Lakers. In Los Angeles' last two games, they have scored 101 and 108 points. When the Bucks allow less than 110 points this season, they are 21-2. If Milwaukee can keep the Lakers under 110 points, they will have a great chance to cover the spread.

Milwaukee scores 114.6 points per game, so they are usually able to score more than they have shown in their past three games. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are both probable for the game, so the Bucks will have their two best players ready to go. They should be able to lead the Bucks to at least 115 points. When the Bucks score 115+ points this season, they are 25-4. If the Bucks can get to the 115-point mark Thursday night, they will have a fantastic chance to cover the spread.

Final Lakers-Bucks Prediction & Pick

LeBron James would have made this game a very easy marquee matchup. However, he is not playing. Still, Luka Doncic makes this game just as good as it could have been with LeBron on the court. One thing to keep in mind is the Bucks are a great home team while the Lakers have a tendency to struggle on the road. With that said, I am leaning towards the Bucks winning this game at home. The spread does not seem to be that big, so I also think it can be covered. With all that said, I will take the Bucks to cover the spread.

Final Lakers-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Bucks -5.5 (-114)