The Tampa Bay Lightning will head to the District of Columbia to face the Washington Capitals. It will be a battle at the Verizon Center as we continue our NHL odds series and make a Lightning-Capitals prediction and pick.

The Capitals lead the all-time series with 93 wins, while the Lightning have 61 victories, with the other six resulting in a tie. Yet, the Bolts and Caps have split the past 10 games. The teams have met twice this season at the Amalie Arena, with the Lightning shutting out the Capitals 3-0 on October 26, 2024, and the Caps returning the favor 5-4 on November 27, 2024.

Here are the Lightning-Capitals NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Lightning-Capitals Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning: +1.5 (-280)

Moneyline: -110

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (+220)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How To Watch Lightning vs Capitals

Time: 12:30 PM ET/9:30 AM PT

TV: ESPN+, MNMT and FanDuel Sports Sun

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Lightning Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Lightning still might need more depth to have a chance to compete in the postseason. For now, they must contend with what they have, and they certainly have a lot of key playmakers who can make a difference.

When the Lightning beat the Capitals 3-0, they did it with key shots and great defense. Significantly, Mitchell Chaffee started things strong with a goal in the first period. Brayden Point added a tally in the second period before Conor Geekie added another to finish the win.

The Lightning fired just 21 shots at the net but still managed to put three in the back of the net. Despite winning just 42 percent of the faceoffs, it did not hurt the Bolts. The Lightning also overcame struggles on the powerplay, as they went 0 for 3.

Nikita Kucherov was relatively quiet in this game. Yet, we all know what he is capable of, and he will certainly be a critical player for the Lightning. Likewise, Point, Brandon Hagel, and Jake Gunetzel will also be counted on to produce for the Lightning.

Andrei Vasilievskiy was magnificent in this win, stopping all 32 shots he faced. He and the defense also helped kill off two penalties. The Bolts also leveled 12 hits and blocked 19 shots. If they can continue to play stout defense and hold off the rush, then they could beat the Caps. Furthermore, stopping Alexander Ovechkin is significant.

The Lightning will cover the spread if Kucherov, Point, Hagel, and Guentzel can all spread the ice and find open shots. Then, they must defend the crease and make things easier for Vasilevskiy.

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

Alexander Ovechkin joined elite company after netting his 883rd career goal this week. When this season began, many envisioned that it would be all about the Wayne Gretzky chase for Ovechkin. Yet, it has become much more than that, and it was no clearer than their win against the Lightning earlier this season.

The Caps trailed 2-0 after the first period and looked dead in the water. However, Andrew Mangiapane netted a goal to cut the deficit to 2-1. Then, Aliaksei Protas converted on a shorthanded goal to knot the game up. The Capitals allowed the Lightning to retake the lead. Yet, the Caps were not finished. Dylan Strome tied the game to make it 3-3. Later, John Carlson added one, and Tom Wilson converted a powerplay goal to make it 5-3.

The Capitals finished with 32 shots on goal while also winning a ridiculous 64 percent of their faceoffs. Likewise, they went 1 for 3 on the powerplay.

Charlie Lindgren did enough to win this game though he could have been more efficient, stopping 24 shots but allowing four goals. Additionally, the defense went 2 for 3 on the penalty kill. The Caps leveled 24 hits and blocked 15 shots to preserve the victory.

The Capitals will cover the spread if their offense can deliver on their chances and convert them into goals. Then, they cannot allow Kucherov to get free roam of the ice.

Final Lightning-Capitals Prediction & Pick

The Lightning are 30-27 against the spread, while the Capitals are 36-22 against the spread. Moreover, the Bolts are 14-14 against the spread on the road, while the Caps are 17-12 against the spread at home. The Lightning are 25-28-4 against the over/under, while the Capitals are 25-28-5 against the over/under.

The first game barely had any offense, while the second had too much. Which way does this game swing? I believe the offenses will come alive on both fronts, as Ovechkin leads the charge for the Capitals, and Kucherov leads the charge for the Lightning. I think the offenses come alive, and the over wins.

Final Lightning-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Over 5.5 (-134)