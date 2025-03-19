ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the best teams in the NHL face off as the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Dallas Stars. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Lightning-Stars prediction and pick.

The Lightning come into the game at 39-23-5, which placed them in second place in the Atlantic Divison. In their last game, they faced the Philadelphia Flyers. In the first period, Nikita Kucherov scored late in the first period to give them the lead. After a scoreless second period, the Lightning would add an empty net goal from Jake Guentzel. Andrei Vasilevsky stopped all 21 shots he faced at the Lightning won the game 2-0.

Meanwhile, the Stars are 43-21-3 on the year which places them in second place in the Central Divison. In their last game, they faced the Anaheim Ducks. Wyatt Johnston scored the first goal for the game to give the Stars the 1-0 lead. The Ducks would tie the game in the second before Mikael Granlund scored to make it 2-1. Still, Leo Carlosso would strike twice for the Ducks to give them the 3-2 lead. The Stars would tie in in the third period and force overtime. There, the Stars won the game on a Mikael Granlund goal.

Here are the Lightning-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Lightning-Stars Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +106

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+186)

Moneyline: -128

Over: 5.5 (-132)

Under: 5.5 (+108)

How To Watch Lightning vs Stars

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Lightning Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Lightning is led by Nikita Kucherov. He leads the team in assists and points this year, coming in with 29 goals and 66 assists, good for 95 total points. He is joined on the top line by Brayden Point, who is second on the team in goals. Point comes in with 32 goals and 34 assists, sitting third on the team with 66 total points. The line is rounded out by Jake Guentzel, who is fourth on the team in points. He comes in with 33 goals and 31 assists.

Meanwhile, Brandon Hagel comes in with 31 goals and 42 assists this year, sitting second on the team in points with 73. He is joined on the second line by Anthony Cirelli. Cirelli comes in with 22 goals and 25 assists. Finally, Victor Headman is fifth on the team in points. He comes in with 12 goals and 41 assists this year, good for 53 total points.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to be in goal for the Lightning in this game. He is 32-18-3 on the year, with a 2.28 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. He is 3-2-0 in his last five starts, with two games giving up two or fewer goals plus one shutout in his last game.

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Stars this year is led by Jason Robertson, who is second on the team in points and leads the team in goals. He comes into the game with 29 goals, 28 assists, and 67 total points. Meanwhile, he is joined on the line by Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen. Hintz is fourth on the team i points with 25 goals and 30 assists, good for 55 points. Meanwhile, Rantanen Has two goals and two assists in his five games with the Stars.

Meanwhile, Wyatt Johnston has been great, currently, playing on the third one. He is third on the team in points, coming in with 25 goals and 27 assists. Still, the team leader in points and assists this year comes from the second line, Matt Duchene. Duchene comes in with 26 goals and 42 assists, good for 68 total points. He is joined on the line by Mason Marchment, who has 16 goals and 19 assists this year. The line is rounded out by Mikael Granlund, who has three goals and eight assists in his 16 games with the Stars.

Jake Oettinger is expected to be in goal for the Stars in this one. He is 31-15-2 on the year with a 2.55 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He is second in the NHL in wins, while sitting 15th in goals against average. Oettinger is 2-2-1 in his last five games.

Final Lightning-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Dallas Stars come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. Still, this should be a good game between two of the best in the NHL. This Lighting has scored well this year, scoring 3.51 goals per game, and sitting fifth on the power play. Meanwhile, the Stars score 3.39 goals per game and sit 15th on the power play. Still, the Stars are fifth in the NHL in goals against while sitting second on the pantly kill. The Lightning are seventh in the NHL in goals against per game and fifth on the penalty kill. This may come down to goaltending, and Andrei Vasilevskiy has been better. Take the Lightning on the road.

Final Lightning-Stars Prediction & Pick: Lightning ML (+106)