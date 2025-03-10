ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Liverpool looks to continue their dominant form as they host PSG. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Liverpool-PSG prediction and pick.

In the first leg of this round of 16 fixture, it was a tight game throughout. PSG placed a lot of pressure on Liverpool. They would end up with ten shots on target, and 27 total shots. Further, they had possession of the ball for over 70 percent of the fixture. Still, PSG would not be able to find the back of the net. Liverpool would have just two total shots in the game, with one shot on target. That one shot on target was in the 87th minute as Harvey Elliott scored the lone goal of the match, and Liverpool would win the first leg 1-0.

Here are the Liverpool-PSG Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Liverpool-PSG Odds

Liverpool: +125

PSG: +190

Draw: +290

Over 2.5 goals: -182

Under 2.5 goals: +148

How to Watch Liverpool vs. PSG

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount+

Why Liverpool Will Win

Liverpool has scored in 42 of 45 games this year, scoring 105 goals in the process. That is good for 2.33 goals per game overall. Liverpool has also scored in all nine fixtures so far in the Champions League. They have scored 18 goals over the nine games, good for two goals per game this year in UCL play. Further, they have been solid at home so far in UCL play. Liverpool has scored in all four games at home so far, scoring ten goals over their four home fixtures.

It is Mohamed Salah who leads the way for Liverpool. He has 27 goals and 17 assists in Premier League play. In UCL play, he has scored three goals and four assists this year. Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo has three goals and one assist in UCL play, while he has eight goals and three assists in domestic league play this year. Further, Luis Diaz has three goals on an expected 2.3 goals in UCL play. Diaz has scored nine times with four assists in Premier League play this year. Finally, Harvey Elliott has three goals in UCL play, while he has just one assist in EPL play.

Liverpool has allowed just 38 goals over their 45 total games this year, good for just 0.84 goals per game. In UCL play they allowed just five goals, while also having six clean sheets. They have also allowed just one goal at home so far in UCL play. They have three clean sheets at home, including games against Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen. The lone goal scored against them at home was in a 2-1 victory over Lille.

Why PSG Will Win

PSG has scored well this year, scoring in 36 of 40 fixtures overall, averaging 2.70 goals per game across all competitions. In UCL play, they have scored in eight of 11 games. Further, they have scored 24 goals over the ten games, good for 2.18 goals per game in UCL play. PSG has also scored well on the road. While they have scored in just three of their five road fixtures so far in UCL play, they have scored ten goals. That is good for two goals per game.

PSG has been led by Ousmane Dembele. He has scored six times with an assist so far in UCL play. Further, he has 20 goals with five assists so far in Ligue 1 play this year. Meanwhile, Bradley Barcola has also been solid. In Ligue 1 play, he has 13 goals with seven assists. So far in UCL play, Barcola has three goals and three assists. Further, Goncalo Ramos has three goals and an assist in UCL play so far.

PSG has also been strong on defense overall. They have conceded just 37 goals across their 40 fixtures this year. PSG has been strong on defense in UCL play. They have conceded just ten goals overall, in their 11 games so far. Further, they have four clean sheets this year in UCL play. On the road, they have allowed four goals in their five road games. They also have two clean sheets at home so far in UCL play.

Final Liverpool-PSG Prediction & Pick

PSG has a wonderful first leg, but just could not find a way to score. Still, Liverpool was able to absorb the constant pressure from PSG, and when they got the chance to counter, they took advantage of it. Liverpool has also been better at home overall this year. They have won seven straight home games, and have not allowed more than one goal in any of them. On the year, they have just two home games in which they allowed more than a single goal, both of them in EPL play. Take Liverpool in this one.

