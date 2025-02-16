ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are part of an Atlantic Coast Conference which has fallen flat in this 2024-2025 college basketball season. The Fighting Irish are one of several underperforming teams in a league which, at this point, seems to be on course to send no more than four teams to the NCAA Tournament. One of the few teams in the ACC which has performed well — exceeding expectations this year — is Louisville. Therefore, this is a matchup between teams at the opposite ends of the ACC spectrum in men's basketball. Louisville is part of a small group, Notre Dame part of a very large group within the ACC. The underachieving teams greatly outnumber the overachieving teams. Can Notre Dame play above expectations for once and surprise the ultimate overachiever in the league, Pat Kelsey's Cardinals?

Notre Dame head coach Micah Shrewsberry is regarded as one of the best X-and-O coaches in the game, particularly on offense. He draws up great set plays and has a way of putting players in position to succeed. His underwhelming second year in South Bend brings up the obvious point that Notre Dame needs better players. The Irish just don't have many dudes outside of star Markus Burton. This team has fallen far short of the mark this season, losing a number of home games it never should lose. Notre Dame has lost to a well-below-average Virginia Tech team and to Elon at home. It has also lost to Miami on the road.

Compare this record of underachievement to what Louisville has done under Pat Kelsey. The Cardinals have a chance to finish in second place in the ACC, despite injuries to key players throughout the season. Louisville has rarely been able to put its best five players on the court at the same time this season and yet is still an NCAA Tournament lock in the top tier of the ACC. Pat Kelsey is very much in the thick of the conversation for National Coach of the Year. Louisville should be able to find a way to win this game comfortably enough to cover the spread.

Notre Dame is not a good team, but this is a classic ambush situation. Louisville is probably looking ahead to the NCAA Tournament and March. It has been a long season for the Cardinals, who have dealt with a lot of different injuries and played through a lot of limitations quite admirably. This is that mid-February spot when guys get a little tired, a little mentally weary, and lose focus just enough to matter in a road game against an opponent which is eager to prove a point, finish the season strong, and get on a run. We know Louisville is a much better team than Notre Dame, but as you see every day in college basketball, the better and more talented team doesn't always win. Young athletes lose focus, they hit a wall, and an underdog swoops in for the surprise. Consider UConn losing to lowly Seton Hall on Saturday. There are a few games like that most days in college hoops. Notre Dame can be the latest underdog to spring an upset.

We are leaning to Louisville but recognize this is a trap. Just stay away from this one.

Final Louisville-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick: Louisville -6.5