The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Orlando Magic and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Bucks prediction and pick.

The Milwaukee Bucks, riding a four-game win streak, host the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard lead the Bucks, with Antetokounmpo averaging 30.8 points and Lillard contributing 25.5. The Magic, struggling offensively, rely on Franz Wagner's 24.9 points per game. Orlando's defense is strong, but they face a tough test against Milwaukee's potent offense. The Bucks' three-point shooting could be decisive, as they rank second in three-point percentage. If the Magic can contain the Bucks' outside threats, they might have a chance to upset the streaking Bucks.

Here are the Magic-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Bucks Odds

Orlando Magic: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +225

Milwaukee Bucks: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 216.5 (-110)

Under: 216.5 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. Bucks

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBA League Pass

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Orlando Magic, despite their recent struggles, have the potential to upset the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. One key factor is their defensive prowess, which has been among the best in the league this season. The Magic's ability to switch and guard multiple positions effectively could pose a challenge for the Bucks' offense, particularly if they can limit Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard's scoring opportunities. Additionally, the Magic's unique forward duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner offers a versatile threat that can exploit mismatches and create scoring opportunities. Their size and agility allow them to handle the ball, shoot from the perimeter, and drive to the lane, making them difficult to defend.

Given the Bucks' reliance on athleticism and their history of injuries, any slight dip in performance from their stars could open the door for an upset. The Magic's strong defense, combined with their recent performances against tough opponents, suggests they can keep the game competitive. Orlando has been a good team against the spread, and their defensive capabilities make them a solid choice to cover, even if they don't win outright. If the Magic can contain the Bucks' outside shooting and limit their fast breaks, they have a good chance of not only covering the spread but also pulling off a surprising victory.

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Bucks are poised to extend their winning streak against the Orlando Magic on Saturday. One key factor is their potent offense, which averages 114.9 points per game, making them one of the top-scoring teams in the league1. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard form a formidable duo, capable of overwhelming opponents with their scoring prowess. Additionally, the Bucks have shown significant defensive improvement since the All-Star break, boasting the third-best defensive rating in the league during this period. This defensive resurgence, coupled with their strong offense, positions them well to dominate the Magic.

The Magic, despite their strong defensive performance, struggle on offense, averaging only 104.2 points per game, the lowest in the NBA. Their inability to match the Bucks' scoring output could lead to a significant margin of victory for Milwaukee. Furthermore, the Bucks have a history of dominating this matchup, and their recent form suggests they can maintain this trend. With their balanced attack and improved defense, the Bucks are likely to not only win but also cover the spread against the Magic on Saturday. Their ability to outscore opponents consistently makes them a strong bet to cover, especially against a team that struggles to keep up with high-scoring offenses.

Final Magic-Bucks Prediction & Pick

In the matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic on Saturday, the Bucks are likely to emerge victorious. Milwaukee's strong offense, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, will be a significant challenge for Orlando's defense. The Bucks have shown impressive form recently, with a four-game winning streak, and their ability to score from both inside and outside will put pressure on the Magic's defense. Additionally, Milwaukee's defensive improvements since the All-Star break will help limit Orlando's scoring opportunities.

Given the Bucks' recent performance and the Magic's offensive struggles, Milwaukee is also likely to cover the spread. The Bucks' potent offense and improved defense make them a strong bet to win by a margin that exceeds the spread. Orlando's inability to match the Bucks' scoring output will likely result in a double-digit victory for Milwaukee. Therefore, betting on the Bucks to win and cover the spread seems like a solid choice for this matchup. Their balanced attack and defensive prowess position them well to dominate the Magic and secure a convincing win.

Final Magic-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -7 (-110), Under 216.5 (-110)