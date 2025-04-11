ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Orlando Magic will battle the Indiana Pacers as both teams prepare for the postseason. It will be a showdown at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Magic-Pacers prediction and pick.

The Pacers lead the head-to-head series 73-56. The games have been tight recently, as the Magic and Pacers have split the last 10 games. Also, the Pacers have gone 3-2 in the past five games against the Magic at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Regarding this season, the Magic have won two of three games, including both home games by four points each.

Here are the Magic-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Pacers Odds

Orlando Magic: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +240

Indiana Pacers: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -295

Over: 216.5 (-110)

Under: 216.5 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. Pacers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: FDS1 and FDSF

Why the Magic Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Magic will be in the play-in tournament, with hopes of ascending to the seventh seed to face the Boston Celtics in the first round. However, there is still work to do, and the Magic will have to beat the Pacers to garner some momentum before the postseason begins.

It has been a turbulent season for the Magic, losing Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner to season-ending injuries. Yet, they continue to endure and still have two of the most talented players in the NBA on their squad. Paolo Banchero has remained electric, averaging 25.9 points per game. Meanwhile, Franz Wagner is averaging 24.2 points per game. Both must be on their game to have a shot in this game and in the playoffs next week. Also, the Magic will need more from Cole Anthony and Anthony Black.

Scoring has been an issue for the Magic. Unfortunately, they are just 28th in points, 27th in field-goal shooting percentage, and last from beyond the arc. The Magic have also struggled at the charity stripe, ranking just 20th from the free-throw line. Sadly, they just have not been able to hit their shots. Winning the board battle has been a huge miss as well, as the Magic rank just 27th in rebounds.

The Magic's defense has been instrumental in helping them clinch the Southeast Division. So far, they are the best team in the NBA in blocked shots. One of their best shot-blockers is Goga Bitadze, who averages 1.4 blocks per game.

The Magic will cover the spread if Banchero and Wagner can both contribute and convert on their shot chances. Then, the defense must contain Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, and the rest of the red-hot Pacers.

Why the Pacers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers are red-hot right now and look to sustain that momentum as they prepare for the playoffs. Amazingly, they have won five games in a row and will look to stay hot as they host the Magic.

Haliburton broke an NBA record in the win over the Charlotte Hornets last week. Unsurprisingly, he has been one of the better players on the team, averaging 18.6 points and 9.2 assists per game. Siakam has also been good, averaging 20.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game while shooting 52 percent from the floor. The Pacers also like what they have with Bennedict Mathurin, who averages 16 points per game. Likewise, Myles Turner has been good, averaging 15.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Aaron Nesmith has also been stellar, averaging 11.8 points per game.

The Pacers have been great on offense, ranking seventh in points, third in field-goal shooting percentage, and third from beyond the arc. Furthermore, they are eighth in free-throw shooting percentage. Like the Magic, they have struggled on the boards, ranking 28th in rebounds.

Their defense has been above average, as they rank eighth in blocked shots. Now, they must contain Banchero and Wagner while forcing them to defer to others.

The Pacers will cover the spread if Haliburton and Siakam can dominate on the floor. Then, the defense must stop Banchero and Wagner, forcing them to take bad shots.

Final Magic-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Magic are 39-40-1 against the spread, while the Pacers are 35-41-3. Additionally, the Magic are 18-21-1 against the spread on the road, while the Pacers are 17-19-3 against the spread at home. The Magic are 28-22 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference, while the Pacers are 19-27-2 against the spread when facing the East.

Both teams are ready for the playoffs. However, the Pacers seem to be firing on all cylinders. It is also difficult to overlook their seven-point win earlier this season. I think they will win this game by at least nine, covering the spread at home.

Final Magic-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers: -7.5 (-110)