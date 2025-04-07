The Indiana Pacers went on the road on Sunday night to face a Denver Nuggets team that was raring to get back on track after three straight defeats have them in real danger of falling to the play-in tournament picture. Indiana hasn't been very good on the road this year, winning just 18 of their first 30 games away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but on Sunday, they handled their business away from the friendly confines of home, taking a 125-120 victory to move to 47-31 on the year.

As per usual, the Pacers had to combat a herculean effort from Nikola Jokic, who was brilliant once more. Jokic put up 41 points, 15 rebounds, and 13 assists, but without Jamal Murray, the Pacers had more than enough to overcome another MVP-level performance from the reigning MVP — with Myles Turner being proud of the togetherness his team showed up with.

“We came together. We were all fighting for each other. It wasn't a single-man job to stop [Jokic]. Overall, this was a great team performance,” Turner told Jeremiah Johnson of FanDuel Sports Indiana. “We're a band of brothers right now. We know what we do well. We got a lot of role clarity. When we're firing on all cylinders, we're hard to beat.”

For the Pacers to do what they did on the road without their 2025 All-Star in Pascal Siakam speaks volumes to how connected the team was on both ends of the floor on the night. Indiana is hitting their stride, and at the perfect time as well, with the playoffs being a mere few weeks away from beginning.

Six different Pacers scored in double figures, with Turner himself leading the way for his team with 24 points, and the biggest factor making it difficult to deal with them at times is that anyone can pop off at any given night — a sign of a team that plays unselfish basketball.

Tyrese Haliburton embodies Pacers' unselfishness

Tyrese Haliburton has been on a roll over the past few weeks; in fact, he has already set the record for most 20-point, 10-assist, zero-turnover games for anyone's career, surpassing Chris Paul for most such games. And as the old NBA adage goes, a team takes after the personality of its best player, and for the Pacers, they are certainly embodying the unselfishness with which Haliburton plays the game.

Haliburton wasn't very aggressive in hunting his shot against the Nuggets, finishing with just nine points on 3-8 shooting from the floor. But he went into the game with the goal of making everyone around him better, and Myles Turner credits him for being in full control of the floor in the Pacers' victory.

“I gotta give Tyrese a lot of credit. Very selfless. Didn't shoot the ball once in the first half. Was trying to get everybody open. I think overall, this was a great team performance,” Turner added.